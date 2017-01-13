Matters of faith: Jan. 13 and beyond

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail Pause

0:58 Reconstruction monument public meeting very important part of the process

0:54 What's funnier than a circus clown? A circus clown on ice.

4:37 Commission of Higher education, S.C. Colleges face dire financial forecast

2:09 Moolah's compound launched careers of WWF wrestlers

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

2:00 Tallulah opening soon in Columbia

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

1:52 USC president Harris Pastides makes the case for a bond bill for higher education building projects