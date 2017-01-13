Matters of faith: Jan. 13 and beyond

BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: A historic marker will be unveiled 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday in the cemetery, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Founded in 1883 by the Hebrew Cemetery Society of Columbia, the “free cemetery or burial ground for Hebrews” was one of the earliest of its kind in America. Burials include Orthodox Jews from Columbia and beyond dating to 1884. State archeologist Jonathan Leader will give free tours of the cemetery after the dedication. The public is invited. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
Rabbi Jonathan Case will teach Tefellin 101 at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in the chapel. Breakfast will follow.
Beth Shalom and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee present “Israel in 2017: Challenges and Opportunities in a Turbulent Region,” 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22. An Israeli breakfast will be served, and Dr. Mitchell Beard, executive director of the nonprofit American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise, will speak. The program is open to the pro-Israel community, but advance registration is required at www.aipac.org/BethShalom2017. For information, contact Todd Young at (678) 254-2627 or tyoung@aipac.org.
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: Kingsmen men’s breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. Saturday in the Kidz Auditorium, 2700 Bush River Road. Corey Miller, former linebacker for the New York Giants and the University of South Carolina, will speak. Suggested donation is $3-$5 per meal. RSVP to Gary Shull at (803) 238-7795 or shullg@bellsouth.net.
A new sermon series, “The Lion and the Lamb,” begins in all three services, at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Stephen Chitty will preach on Acts 20:13-37 through March. Child care and age-appropriate classes provided for children up to 11. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
COLUMBIA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKER): A talk entitled “100 Years of Peace Building: A Banner Exhibit” will be 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Jan. 22, 120 Pisgah Church Road. Toni Etheridge will discuss the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker-established nonprofit social justice organization that is celebrating its 100th anniversary.. (803) 780-4197; (803) 782-0015
FOREST LAKE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Divorce Care, a biblically based 13-session support group, will start 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 6500 N. Trenholm Road. (803) 787-5672; flpc.org
GREATER WORKS MINISTRY: A community information station will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 Alta Vista Drive, Suite 270. Health care vendors, public safety agency representatives, community organizations and businesses will present games, prizes, refreshments, information and services for a healthier, happier 2017. Free and open to the public; children younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. (803) 572-0282; (803) 764-2720
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: A men’s tailgate with football, food and fellowship will be 5-8 p.m. Jan. 22 in the parking lot, 308 Main St., Lexington. Guest speaker is Perry Tuttle. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
MAIN STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Alternatives to Violence Project offers a weekend workshop on peaceful conflict resolution Feb. 3-5, 1830 Main St. Registration, which includes three meals, is $35 by Sunday, $40 by Jan. 26, or $60 by Feb. 3 at eventbrite.com. Some scholarships are available. For information and a detailed schedule, email AVPSouthCarolina@gmail.com. (803) 470-4432; www.facebook.com/avpsc
OUR LADY OF THE HILLS CATHOLIC CHURCH: A Catholics Returning Home program, a six-week program for Catholics who have left the church, began Tuesday, 120 Marydale Lane. For details, contact Sister Christina Murphy at (803) 772-7400, ext. 2, or sisterchristina@sc.rr.com.
PLATT SPRINGS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Native American representative training will be 9 a.m. Feb. 4, 3215 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia. To register, contact Beckee Garris at (803) 325-4194 or beckeeg@yahoo.com by Jan. 23.
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A celebration marking the seventh pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Stevie W. Berry and first lady Trina A. Berry will be 8 a.m. Sunday, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. Guest minister will be the Rev. Christopher Holley of Four Mile Baptist Church in New Ellenton. (803) 827-0692
ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH: A 60-minute information session on St. Peter’s School will be 12:15 p.m. Jan. 25, 1529 Assembly St. Tour the school, and learn about its programs. To register, contact Emily Hero at (803) 779-0036 or ehero@stpeterscatholicschool.org.
UNITY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The PEP (People Enjoying People) Senior Ministry’s 13th anniversary celebration will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 110 Greenlake Drive, Hopkins. The Rev. Dr. Travien Caper, pastor of Zion Benevolent Baptist Church in Hopkins, will speak. All seniors 60 and older are invited. A social gathering will follow the celebration. (803) 776-5266
WEST COLUMBIA FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Dawn Smith Jordan will speak at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 22, 350 Wattling Road, West Columbia. (803) 794-5117
WORD ALIVE WORSHIP CENTER: The church will celebrate its 11th anniversary at 5 p.m. Sunday at the DoubleTree Hotel, 2100 Bush River Road. Pastor Andre Small will speak, and jazz saxophonist Dante Lewis will perform. (803) 337-2138; www.word-alive.com
See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith. Send information for Matters of Faith to calendars@thestate.com. Please include the kind of event, the date, time, a phone number and an address. The deadline is noon Monday for Saturday’s listings.
