Megachurch pastor dies after cancer battle

Bishop Eddie L. Long, senior pastor at megachurch New Birth Missionary Baptist in Lithonia, Georgia, died Sunday, according to an announcement from the church and several media reports.
Long, who battled cancer, according to the church statement, was 63 years old.
The statement released by the church reads, in part:
“New Birth Missionary Baptist Church celebrates the life and legacy of Bishop Eddie L. Long who is now spiritually healed and home with the Lord. Bishop Long, Senior Pastor of New Birth, transitioned from this life early Sunday morning after a gallant private fight with an aggressive form of cancer. As a man of God with unyielding faith, Bishop Long maintained his commitment to our Heavenly Father as he proclaimed that cancer would not kill his faith nor his spirit. First Lady Elder Vanessa Long, Bishop Long’s wife of 27 years offered the following. “I am confidant through my belief in God that my husband is now resting in a better place. Although, his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace.”
Long built a religious and financial empire from scratch, transforming a small, faltering church outside Atlanta into a modern cathedral with one of the largest and most influential congregations in the country. But his tenure was not without controversy, as he was at one time the target of lawsuits by several former youth group members who accused him of sexual misconduct. Those lawsuits were eventually settled, according to media reports.
In addition to his wife, Long is survived by four children and three grandchildren, according to the church statement. No funeral details have been announced.
Contributing: New York Times, Atlanta Journal Constitution, wire reports
