Religion

January 20, 2017 12:01 AM

Matters of faith: Jan. 20 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: Chapter meeting will be 2-5 p.m. Jan. 28 at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. In case of snow or sleet, the meeting will be canceled. Cynthia Owens will present a free class, “Special Files for Writers,” based on her book, “Organizating Your Computer for Writers and Speakers.” Participants will receive access to several free templates. (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com

BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Rabbi Jonathan Case will teach Tefellin 101 at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Breakfast will follow. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org

Beth Shalom and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee present “Israel in 2017: Challenges and Opportunities in a Turbulent Region,” 10:30 a.m. Sunday. An Israeli breakfast will be served, and Dr. Mitchell Beard, executive director of the nonprofit American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise, will speak. The program is open to the pro-Israel community, but advance registration is required at www.aipac.org/BethShalom2017. For information, contact Todd Young at (678) 254-2627 or tyoung@aipac.org.

A Happy Hour of Great Jewish Performers with retired impresario, author and speaker Arnold Breman will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free.

In honor of Interfaith Harmony Month, guests are welcome to a Shabbat service, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 27.

A screening of “Selma,” supper and a talkback with Columbia community clergy and congregations will be 4 p.m. Jan. 29. Free, but RSVP to (803) 782-2500.

CAYCE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Coffee and Conversation, a weekly social group for single seniors 55 and older, is 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays in the education building, 1600 12th St., Cayce. For information, call Mary Beth Lamey at (803) 996-1023 or (803) 995-0068.

CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH: The program “Thank You, Mr. President” will honor President Barack Obama at 3 p.m. Jan. 28, 3625 Clement Road. Keynote speaker will be civil rights advocate Rev. Joseph A. Darby. A freewill offering will be accepted to benefit the Columbia NAACP. (803) 252-3742

COLUMBIA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKER): A talk entitled “100 Years of Peace Building: A Banner Exhibit” will be 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sunday, 120 Pisgah Church Road. Toni Etheridge will discuss the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker-established nonprofit social justice organization that is celebrating its 100th anniversary. (803) 780-4197; (803) 782-0015

CRESCENT HILL BAPTIST CHURCH: The Pruitt Family and Forever Changed will perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, 2659 Two Notch Road. A love offering will be accepted. (803) 254-5549; www.crescenthillbaptist.org

GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: John Chile’s cooking class continues 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, 410 Harbison Blvd. Free. For information or to register call the church office or email office@gracecolumbia.org. (803) 732-1899; www.gracecolumbia.org

LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: A men’s tailgate with football, food and fellowship will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot, 308 Main St., Lexington. Guest speaker is Perry Tuttle. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org

MAIN STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Alternatives to Violence Project offers a weekend workshop on peaceful conflict resolution Feb. 3-5, 1830 Main St. Registration, which includes three meals, is $40 by Thursday or $60 by Feb. 3 at eventbrite.com. Some scholarships are available. For information and a detailed schedule, email AVPSouthCarolina@gmail.com. (803) 470-4432; www.facebook.com/avpsc

MOUNT HEBRON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A community sale will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdayat Go Forth Mission House, 3041 Leaphart Road, West Columbia. Available items include clothing, household goods, furniture, kitchenware and toys. (803) 786-3645

PLATT SPRINGS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Native American representative training will be 9 a.m. Feb. 4, 3215 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia. To register, contact Beckee Garris at (803) 325-4194 or beckeeg@yahoo.com by Monday.

S.C. CATHOLIC CONFERENCE: The My S.C. Education Rally, advocating school choice, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. For information, contact Michael Acquilano at macquilano@catholic-doc.org or (843) 261-0535.

ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH: A 60-minute information session on St. Peter’s School will be 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1529 Assembly St. Tour the school, and learn about its programs. To register, contact Emily Hero at (803) 779-0036 or ehero@stpeterscatholicschool.org.

STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: A community feeding will be noon-2 p.m. Jan. 28, 5200 Fairfield Road. Enjoy a free meal, music and fellowship. No carry-outs. (803) 786-9129

UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF COLUMBIA: Ultrafaux will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 28, 2701 Heyward St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 at the door or $15 if reserved at (803) 200-2824. uucolumbia.org

WEST COLUMBIA FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Dawn Smith Jordan will speak at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, 350 Wattling Road, West Columbia. (803) 794-5117

See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith. Send information for Matters of Faith to calendars@thestate.com. Please include the kind of event, the date, time, a phone number and an address. The deadline is noon Monday for Saturday’s listings.

Related content

Religion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbia church now home to historical marker

View more video

Entertainment Videos