Matters of faith: Jan. 20 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: Chapter meeting will be 2-5 p.m. Jan. 28 at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. In case of snow or sleet, the meeting will be canceled. Cynthia Owens will present a free class, “Special Files for Writers,” based on her book, “Organizating Your Computer for Writers and Speakers.” Participants will receive access to several free templates. (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Rabbi Jonathan Case will teach Tefellin 101 at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Breakfast will follow. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
Beth Shalom and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee present “Israel in 2017: Challenges and Opportunities in a Turbulent Region,” 10:30 a.m. Sunday. An Israeli breakfast will be served, and Dr. Mitchell Beard, executive director of the nonprofit American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise, will speak. The program is open to the pro-Israel community, but advance registration is required at www.aipac.org/BethShalom2017. For information, contact Todd Young at (678) 254-2627 or tyoung@aipac.org.
A Happy Hour of Great Jewish Performers with retired impresario, author and speaker Arnold Breman will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free.
In honor of Interfaith Harmony Month, guests are welcome to a Shabbat service, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
A screening of “Selma,” supper and a talkback with Columbia community clergy and congregations will be 4 p.m. Jan. 29. Free, but RSVP to (803) 782-2500.
CAYCE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Coffee and Conversation, a weekly social group for single seniors 55 and older, is 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays in the education building, 1600 12th St., Cayce. For information, call Mary Beth Lamey at (803) 996-1023 or (803) 995-0068.
CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH: The program “Thank You, Mr. President” will honor President Barack Obama at 3 p.m. Jan. 28, 3625 Clement Road. Keynote speaker will be civil rights advocate Rev. Joseph A. Darby. A freewill offering will be accepted to benefit the Columbia NAACP. (803) 252-3742
COLUMBIA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKER): A talk entitled “100 Years of Peace Building: A Banner Exhibit” will be 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sunday, 120 Pisgah Church Road. Toni Etheridge will discuss the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker-established nonprofit social justice organization that is celebrating its 100th anniversary. (803) 780-4197; (803) 782-0015
CRESCENT HILL BAPTIST CHURCH: The Pruitt Family and Forever Changed will perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, 2659 Two Notch Road. A love offering will be accepted. (803) 254-5549; www.crescenthillbaptist.org
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: John Chile’s cooking class continues 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, 410 Harbison Blvd. Free. For information or to register call the church office or email office@gracecolumbia.org. (803) 732-1899; www.gracecolumbia.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: A men’s tailgate with football, food and fellowship will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot, 308 Main St., Lexington. Guest speaker is Perry Tuttle. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
MAIN STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Alternatives to Violence Project offers a weekend workshop on peaceful conflict resolution Feb. 3-5, 1830 Main St. Registration, which includes three meals, is $40 by Thursday or $60 by Feb. 3 at eventbrite.com. Some scholarships are available. For information and a detailed schedule, email AVPSouthCarolina@gmail.com. (803) 470-4432; www.facebook.com/avpsc
MOUNT HEBRON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A community sale will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdayat Go Forth Mission House, 3041 Leaphart Road, West Columbia. Available items include clothing, household goods, furniture, kitchenware and toys. (803) 786-3645
PLATT SPRINGS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Native American representative training will be 9 a.m. Feb. 4, 3215 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia. To register, contact Beckee Garris at (803) 325-4194 or beckeeg@yahoo.com by Monday.
S.C. CATHOLIC CONFERENCE: The My S.C. Education Rally, advocating school choice, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. For information, contact Michael Acquilano at macquilano@catholic-doc.org or (843) 261-0535.
ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH: A 60-minute information session on St. Peter’s School will be 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1529 Assembly St. Tour the school, and learn about its programs. To register, contact Emily Hero at (803) 779-0036 or ehero@stpeterscatholicschool.org.
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: A community feeding will be noon-2 p.m. Jan. 28, 5200 Fairfield Road. Enjoy a free meal, music and fellowship. No carry-outs. (803) 786-9129
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF COLUMBIA: Ultrafaux will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 28, 2701 Heyward St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 at the door or $15 if reserved at (803) 200-2824. uucolumbia.org
WEST COLUMBIA FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Dawn Smith Jordan will speak at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, 350 Wattling Road, West Columbia. (803) 794-5117
