Matters of faith: Jan. 27 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: Chapter meeting will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. In case of snow or sleet, the meeting will be canceled. Cynthia Owens will present a free class, “Special Files for Writers,” based on her book, “Organizating Your Computer for Writers and Speakers.” Participants will receive access to several free templates. (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: In honor of Interfaith Harmony Month, guests are welcome to a Shabbat service, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
A screening of “Selma,” supper and a talkback with Columbia community clergy and congregations will be 4 p.m. Sunday. Free, but RSVP to (803) 782-2500.
CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH: The program “Thank You, Mr. President” will honor President Barack Obama at 3 p.m. Saturday, 3625 Clement Road. Keynote speaker will be civil rights advocate Rev. Joseph A. Darby. A freewill offering will be accepted to benefit the Columbia NAACP. (803) 252-3742
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: GriefShare will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Wednesday through April 19, 2700 Bush River Road. Join the group at any session. Workbook and childcare through age 11 are free. Register through leader Bonnie Rauch-Bouie, beanbou@gmail.com, or at www.clcolumbia.com/groups. (803) 798-4488
CRESCENT HILL BAPTIST CHURCH: The Pruitt Family and Forever Changed will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, 2659 Two Notch Road. A love offering will be accepted. (803) 254-5549; www.crescenthillbaptist.org
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly guitar lessons in Appalachian style will begin Feb. 6, 410 Harbison Blvd. The program is open to third-graders through adults and lasts six weeks. Registration is $60 – and guitar rentals are available – through Susan Ware-Snow at (864) 979-9188 or susu9196@gmail.com.
KATHWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH: Trio Works for Piano, Violin and Cello will be 4 p.m. Sunday, 4900 Trenholm Road. University of South Carolina doctoral students studying violin performance, music education and piano pedagogy will perform selections by Mozart and Anton Arensky. Free. (803) 787-3434; kathwoodbaptist.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Preschool registration opens to the public at 8 a.m. Thursday, 308 Main St., Lexington. Contact Mandy Long at (803) 996-8811 or mandy@lexingtonbaptist.org, or visit lbcpreschool.org.
MAIN STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The University of South Carolina’s concert choir and men’s chorus will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 1830 Main St. Dr. Larry Wyatt will direct. (803) 779-0610; www.mainstumc.com
The Alternatives to Violence Project offers a weekend workshop on peaceful conflict resolution Feb. 3-5. Registration is $60 at eventbrite.com. Some scholarships are available. For information and a detailed schedule, email AVPSouthCarolina@gmail.com. (803) 470-4432; www.facebook.com/avpsc
NEW WILLIAM STREET BAPTIST CHURCH: A three-day winter revival, “Revive Us Again,” will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 5408 Middleton St. Speakers will be C.J. Butler of Cedar Creek Community Church on Monday, Willie Goodwin of New Hope Baptist Church on Tuesday, and Doris Shuler of Miracle Deliverance Temple on Wednesday. (803) 735-0140
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A service of holy communion and a moment in black history will be 8 a.m. Feb. 5, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. (803) 827-0692
ST. ALBAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Rose Wilkins’ World-Famous Chicken Bog will be 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 3, 403 Park Road, Lexington. Plates are $7 for adults or $3 for ages 12 and younger. Dine in or take out. Proceeds benefit the Altar Guild. (803) 359-2444
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: A community feeding will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday, 5200 Fairfield Road. Enjoy a free meal, music and fellowship. No carry-outs. (803) 786-9129
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH: “Fight Back with Joy,” a comedy night featuring Christian author and comedian Cherie Nettles and comedian Mike Goodwin, will be 6 p.m. Saturday, 2521 Richland St. Tickets are $20 at info@lighthouseforlife, (803) 900-0907 or (803) 530-2009. Proceeds benefit Lighthouse for Life, which works to raise awareness about sex trafficking in South Carolina, and its future safe house for girls ages 12-21 rescued from exploitation. Free childcare is available through fifth-grade; register your child ahead of time. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF COLUMBIA: Ultrafaux will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, 2701 Heyward St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 at the door or $15 if reserved at (803) 200-2824. uucolumbia.org
WEST COLUMBIA FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: The Heritage Quartet will perform Southern gospel sounds at 6 p.m. Saturday, 350 Wattling Road, West Columbia. (803) 794-5117
