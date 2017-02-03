Matters of faith: Feb. 3 and beyond

ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Ashland United Methodist Men’s February meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, 2600 Ashland Road. Dinner, catered by Tim Scott, is $8. Haley Calore will present a musical program. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.com
A Valentine’s tea for women will be 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 12 in Ashland Hall. The event features light refreshments, door prizes and activities.
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: The Dulcimores of South Carolina will perform at Tuesdays with Friends, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Free. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: XO Marriage Conference Simulcast wil be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-4 p.m. and 7:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the main auditorium, 2700 Bush River Road. Tickets are $17 per person at http://bit.ly/2jmktwL. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
EASTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Italian Night will be 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Gregg Park clubhouse, 510 Alexander Circle. Food, music, a wine tasting and a silent auction with more than 100 items, including vacations in North Carolina and at the beach, two weeks of a 10-foot-by-20-foot digital billboard and more. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple at (803) 256-1654; no tickets will be sold at the door. Proceeds benefit the choir. eastminsterpres.org
A peace service will be 4 p.m. Feb. 12 in the adult reception hall.
EZEKIEL MINISTRIES: Martin Arts & Crafts Show will be 5-7 p.m. Feb. 12 at 701 Whaley, 701 Whaley St. The show will feature work by Julie and Nick Martin; a portion of sales (50 percent from art and 25 percent from jewelry and woodwork) will benefit Ezekiel Ministries. (803) 240-3872; ezeministries.org
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly guitar lessons in Appalachian style will begin Monday, 410 Harbison Blvd. The program is open to third-graders through adults and lasts six weeks. Registration is $60 – and guitar rentals are available – through Susan Ware-Snow at (864) 979-9188 or susu9196@gmail.com.
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Preschool registration is open to the public, 308 Main St., Lexington. Contact Mandy Long at (803) 996-8811 or mandy@lexingtonbaptist.org, or visit lbcpreschool.org.
Rayna Owens will lead Creative Bible: Hand-Lettering Class, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall. Registration is $5 (includes supply kit) at (803) 996-8843 or lexingtonbaptist.org/lettering. Wee Care is available.
Man Mornings with Pastor Mike will be 6:30-7:15 a.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24 in the fellowship hall. Breakfast is $2.
The Great Date Challenge will be 5-9 p.m. Feb. 10. Receive a pre-planned date kit, and drop off children at the church. Registration is $10 per child, with a $25 family maximum. Price includes pizza. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
LUTHERAN THEOLOGICAL SOUTHERN SEMINARY: A Day of Dialogue – hosted by Bishop Herman Yoos of the Evangelical Lutheran Church’s S.C. Synod and Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone of the Roman Catholic Church’s Diocese of Charleston – will be 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Stavros Hall, 4201 N. Main St. (803) 791-4306
MAIN STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Alternatives to Violence Project offers a weekend workshop on peaceful conflict resolution Friday through Sunday, 1830 Main St. Registration is $60 at eventbrite.com. Some scholarships are available. For information and a detailed schedule, email AVPSouthCarolina@gmail.com. (803) 470-4432; www.facebook.com/avpsc
NEW WILLIAM STREET BAPTIST CHURCH: A three-day winter revival, “Revive Us Again,” continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 5408 Middleton St. Doris Shuler of Miracle Deliverance Temple will speak. (803) 735-0140
NORTHMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A men’s day celebration will be 10 a.m. Feb. 12, 6717 David St. Guest speaker will be Dr. Danny C. Murphy, general presbyter for the Trinity Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church (USA). (803) 754-1812
OUR LADY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH: The annual Marriage Anniversary Celebration will be 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 195 Amicks Ferry Road, Chapin. Bishop Guglielmone will celebrate Mass; a reception will follow. Register through the Office of Family Life, (803) 547-5063 or familylife@catholic-doc.org.
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A service of holy communion and a moment in black history will be 8 a.m. Sunday, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. (803) 827-0692
A moment in black history will be 8 a.m. Feb. 12.
A black history program will be 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
SAXE GOTHA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Secret Keeper Girl Purple Party Tour will stop 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, 5503 Sunset Blvd. The Purple Party is a Bible-based, relationship-building experience for moms and their tween (ages 7-12) daughters. Tickets are $18 per person at www.itickets.com or through the church business office, (803) 359-7770 or www.saxegotha.org, or $20 at the door. Tickets have sold out in the past.
ST. ALBAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Rose Wilkins’ World-Famous Chicken Bog will be 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, 403 Park Road, Lexington. Plates are $7 for adults or $3 for ages 12 and younger. Dine in or take out. Proceeds benefit the Altar Guild. (803) 359-2444
ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH: The Office of Catechesis and Christian Initiation will sponsor the program “Teaching Children to Pray” on Saturday, 1529 Assembly St. Registration is $15 (includes breakfast and lunch) through cathy@catholic-doc.org or mmartocchio@catholic-doc.org.
TAYLOR MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH: The Women, Men and Youth in Red Program will be 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 1004 Short St. Females are invited to wear red attire and hats, and males are invited to wear dark suits and red ties or red shirts. (803) 254-4685
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF COLUMBIA: The Carolina Peace Resource Center hosts “Power to the Peaceful,” a day of issues education and activist training, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 2701 Heyward St. Issues sessions will focus on solidarity (women’s rights, immigrants’ rights, Black Lives Matter, LGBT rights); peace abroad and at home (foreign policy, gun violence, domestic violence and sexual assault); and the environment. Cost, $10 to $20 on a sliding scale, covers lunch. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. To register, contact david@carolinapeace.org or (803) 216-1448.
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA: The 2017 Solomon-Tenenbaum Visiting Lectureship in Jewish Studies will be 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Campus Room at Capstone House, 898 Barnwell St. Dr. Jon Levenson, the Albert A. List Professor of Jewish Studies in the Divinity School at Harvard University, will deliver a lecture entitled “The Binding of Isaac in the Three ‘Abrahamic Traditions’: The Jewish-Christian-Muslim Debate.” Refreshmens and a book-signing will follow.
