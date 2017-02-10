Matters of faith: Feb. 10 and beyond

ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Valentine’s tea for women will be 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday in Ashland Hall, 2600 Ashland Road. The event features light refreshments, door prizes and activities. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: A family Ruach Shabbat will be 9:45 a.m. Saturday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Celebrate Shabbat Shirah and welcome Tu B’Shevat. A special kiddush luncheon will follow services. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
A Tu B’Shevat seder will be 11 a.m. Sunday. A pasta lunch will be served. RSVP to Risa at (803) 782-5000 if you are not in religious school or Torah Tots.
A kosher certification class, for people who want to bake items at home to bring to the synagogue, will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Inform the synagogue if you want to attend.
Beth Shalom Girl Scouts parent information open house will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday. Meet troop leaders Alice Kasakoff-Adams and Ellen Potter. Troop meetings, for girls in kindergarten through fifth grade, will be 1:15-2:15 p.m. every other Sunday; start date has not been determined. mroe@gssc-mm.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: XO Marriage Conference Simulcast wil be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-4 p.m. and 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday in the main auditorium, 2700 Bush River Road. Tickets are $17 per person at http://bit.ly/2jmktwL. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
Kingsmen Breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. Feb. 18 in the Kidz Auditorium. Ed Germann will speak. Men of all ages welcome. Suggested donation is $3 to $5 per meal.
COLUMBIA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKER): Dr. James R. Hebert will speak on the power of diet to control chronic systemic inflammation at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19, 120 Pisgah Church Road. Hebert serves as director of the Cancer Prevention and Control Program at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. (803) 780-4197; (803) 782-0015
EASTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Italian Night will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Gregg Park clubhouse, 510 Alexander Circle. Food, music, a wine tasting and a silent auction with more than 100 items, including vacations in North Carolina and at the beach, two weeks of a 10-foot-by-20-foot digital billboard and more. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple at (803) 256-1654; no tickets will be sold at the door. Proceeds benefit the choir. eastminsterpres.org
A peace service will be 4 p.m. Sunday in the adult reception hall.
EPWORTH CHILDREN’S HOME: The United Methodist Women’s Legislative Advocacy Day will be Feb. 21, 2900 Millwood Ave. Registration is $20 through Monday; late registration is $30. Space is limited to 400 attendees. Find registration forms at www.umcsc.org. Weather makeup day is Feb. 28.
EZEKIEL MINISTRIES: Martin Arts & Crafts Show will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at 701 Whaley, 701 Whaley St. The show will feature work by Julie and Nick Martin; a portion of sales (50 percent from art and 25 percent from jewelry and woodwork) will benefit Ezekiel Ministries. (803) 240-3872; ezeministries.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Man Mornings with Pastor Mike will be 6:30-7:15 a.m. Friday and Feb. 17 and 24 in the fellowship hall. Breakfast is $2.
The Great Date Challenge will be 5-9 p.m. Friday. Receive a pre-planned date kit, and drop off children at the church. Registration is $10 per child, with a $25 family maximum. Price includes pizza. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
MOUNT HEBRON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A community sale will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Go Forth Mission House, 3041 Leaphart Road, West Columbia. Available items include collectible dolls, furniture, household goods and more. Proceeds support efforts to feed and clothe underprivileged people in the area. (803) 786-3645
MOUNT OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH: Jordan River Quartet will perform 11 a.m. Feb. 19, 5601 Old Leesburg Road. A love offering will be accepted. (803) 260-4995
NEWBERRY OPERA HOUSE: The Isaacs will perform 7 p.m. Thursday, 1201 McKibben St., Newberry. Tickets are $28 for general admission and $42 for VIP admission at www.newberryoperahouse.com or (803) 276-6264.
NORTHMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A men’s day celebration will be 10 a.m. Sunday, 6717 David St. Guest speaker will be Dr. Danny C. Murphy, general presbyter for the Trinity Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church (USA). (803) 754-1812
OUR LADY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH: The annual Marriage Anniversary Celebration will be 2 p.m. Sunday, 195 Amicks Ferry Road, Chapin. Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone will celebrate Mass; a reception will follow. Register through the Office of Family Life, (803) 547-5063 or familylife@catholic-doc.org.
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A moment in black history will be 8 a.m. Sunday, as well as Feb. 19 and 26, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. (803) 827-0692
A black history program will be 7 p.m. Wednesday.
SALUDA RIVER BAPTIST CHURCH: The Jordan River Quartet will perform 6 p.m. Feb. 19, 3459 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. A love offering will be accepted. (803) 260-4995
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH: A Senior Life Gathering Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17, 3600 Devine St. A catered lunch and entertainment will follow. Registration is $15 through Regina Spell, (803) 776-9575.
TAYLOR MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH: The Women, Men and Youth in Red Program will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 1004 Short St. Females are invited to wear red attire and hats, and males are invited to wear dark suits and red ties or red shirts. (803) 254-4685
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF COLUMBIA: Harpeth Rising will perform 8 p.m. Feb. 18, 2701 Heyward St. Doors open at 7 p.m. BYOB. Tickets are $15 at (803) 200-2824 or $17 at the door. uucolumbia.org
