Matters of faith: Feb. 17 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: The chapter meeting will be 2-5 p.m. Feb. 25 at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. In case of snow, the meeting will be canceled. Lynette Eason will lead a free class answering participants’ questions on publishing, writing craft, marketing and social media. Participants may be entered in a drawing for a free Kindle Fire and one of Eason’s books. (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Beth Shalom’s Got Talent will be 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Columbia Marriott, 1200 Hampton St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Acts include contemporary and pop music, Broadway standards, classical piano, standup comedy, a Belarussian traditional dance and original music. Tickets are $100 per person. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
CALVARY CHAPEL: A “Let’s Party” dinner will be 6:15-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cafe, 1156 Barr Road, Lexington. Event planner Julie Kane shares hospitality tips and ideas, and author and international speaker Tempe Brown of Greenville tells her story. Registration is $15; make checks payable to Midlands Christian Women and mail to Cindy Walburn, 250 Baneberry Loop, Lexington, SC 29073. Call Cindy at (803) 422-3054 for information.
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: Kingsmen Breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. Saturday in the Kidz Auditorium, 2700 Bush River Road. Ed Germann will speak. Men of all ages welcome. Suggested donation is $3 to $5 per meal. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
COLUMBIA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKER): Dr. James R. Hebert will speak on the power of diet to control chronic systemic inflammation at 11:30 a.m. Sunday , 120 Pisgah Church Road. Hebert serves as director of the Cancer Prevention and Control Program at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. (803) 780-4197; (803) 782-0015
EAU CLAIRE MINISTERIAL ALLIANCE: A black history program will be 6 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium at Eau Claire High School, 4800 Monticello Road. Speakers are Dr. Craig Witherspoon, superintendent of the Richland One School District, and Dr. Lillie Burgess, associate professor of religious studies at Benedict College. The event also features Eau Clair High’s combined choir and chorus, a recitation by Danasha Richardson portraying Rosa Parks, the Eau Claire High steel drum band, a mime presentation featuring Terrence Dugan and the Zion Boys, and a dance presentation from Haskell Heights First Baptist Church. (803) 754-2132
EPWORTH CHILDREN’S HOME: The United Methodist Women’s Legislative Advocacy Day will be Tuesday, 2900 Millwood Ave. Late registration is $30. Space is limited to 400 attendees. Find registration forms at www.umcsc.org. Weather makeup day is Feb. 28.
GETHSEMANE BAPTIST CHURCH: A retirement celebration in honor of the Rev. Norris B. Turner will be 2 p.m. Saturday, 443 Road 99, Blair. Guest speaker is the Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson Sr., pastor of Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia. (803) 635-5855
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A hot dog supper will be 6 p.m. Feb. 24, 410 Harbison Blvd. Supper includes chili, kielbasa, German kraut, ice cream, cake and cookies. A screening of the movie “Joshua” will follow at 7 p.m. Free. (803) 732-1899; www.gracecolumbia.org
KATIE & IRWIN KAHN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER: “We Could Have Danced All Night,” a concert featuring dances from different styles, countries and centuries, will b 7 p.m. Sunday, 306 Flora Drive. Tickets are $10 for general admission; $5 for military, retirees and students; $20 for VIP ($35 for a pair of VIP tickets); and free for children up to 12. Cash or checks only; no credit cards. (803) 787-2023; www.jcccolumbia.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Man Mornings with Pastor Mike will be 6:30-7:15 a.m. Friday and Feb. 24 in the fellowship hall. Breakfast is $2. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
LIVING WATER CHRISTIAN OUTREACH CENTER: Faith, Love and Marriage Holy Ghost Encounter will be 7 p.m. Friday, 2229-D Decker Blvd. Guest speakers are the Rev. Dewayne and first lady Courtney Wright of Kingdom Living Ministries in Perch Amboy, New Jersey. Attire is semi-formal. Admission is $20 per person or $30 for couples. (803) 699-9346
MOUNT NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH: A Black History Month brunch celebration will be 8:30 a.m. Feb. 26, 8801 Bluff Road, Eastover. (803) 353-0202
MOUNT OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH: Jordan River Quartet will perform 11 a.m. Sunday, 5601 Old Leesburg Road. A love offering will be accepted. (803) 260-4995
OUR LADY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Dutch Fork Choral Society presents its annual “Be Our Guest!” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, 195 Amicks Ferry Road, Chapin. The concert, directed by Suzanne Ringer with accompanist William Douglas, includes Broadway selections and other acts. The event also includes desserts, drinks and raffles. Cost is $20 per seat or $125 for a table for eight. (803) 318-0488; (803) 414-2222; www.dutchforkchoralsociety.com
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A moment in black history will be 8 a.m. Sunday and Feb. 26, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. (803) 827-0692
A senior citizens’ day service will be 8 a.m. Feb. 26.
SALUDA RIVER BAPTIST CHURCH: The Jordan River Quartet will perform 6 p.m. Sunday, 3459 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. A love offering will be accepted. (803) 260-4995
SAMARITAN MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL: Winter Jam 2017 Tour Spectacular will be 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. Artists on the tour include Crowder, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Sadie Robertson, Thousand Foot Krutch, Andy Mineo, Colton Dixon, Newsong and Tony Nolan. Admission is $10 at the door; no advance tickets. http://2017.jamtour.com
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH: A Senior Life Gathering Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Friday, 3600 Devine St. A catered lunch and entertainment will follow. Registration is $15 through Regina Spell, (803) 776-9575.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF COLUMBIA: Harpeth Rising will perform 8 p.m. Saturday, 2701 Heyward St. Doors open at 7 p.m. BYOB. Tickets are $15 at (803) 200-2824 or $17 at the door. uucolumbia.org
