Matters of faith: Feb. 24 and beyond

AGAPE CHURCH: Spring revival will be 7:30 p.m. March 1-3, 201 Plumbers Road. Guest speaker is Apostle John Reed of Atlanta. agapechurch1.org
AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: The chapter meeting will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Lynette Eason will lead a free class answering participants’ questions on publishing, writing craft, marketing and social media. Participants may be entered in a drawing for a free Kindle Fire and one of Eason’s books. (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Beth Shalom’s Got Talent will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Marriott, 1200 Hampton St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Acts include contemporary and pop music, Broadway standards, classical piano, standup comedy, a Belarussian traditional dance and original music. Tickets are $100 per person. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
Tuesdays with Friends will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 7, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. The program is a taste of the South Carolina Philharmonic with conductor and music director Morihiko Nakahara. Free.
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: “Turning Point” will be 7 p.m. March 3 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 4, 2700 Bush River Road. The dynamic production deals with race relations, domestic violence and family drama, showing that God is in the midst of it all. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 10 and younger. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
FINE ARTS CENTER OF KERSHAW COUNTY: The annual Gospel Fest will be 6 p.m. Saturday in the Wood Auditorium, 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. See choirs from Abundant Life Fellowship Church, Bethel Worship Center, Camden First United Methodist Church, Catoe’s Chapel Church of God in Christ, Christian Ministries’ Guild and International Praise Church of God, as well as the Valentinos. Tickets are $5 at (803) 425-7676, ext. 300, or www.fineartscenter.org.
The annual Heritage Tea will be 3 p.m. Sunday in the Wood Auditorium.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF CAYCE: The Peaceful Wife Conference will be 7-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 600 Holland Ave., Cayce. April Cassidy, author of “The Peaceful Wife: Living in Submission to Christ as Lord,” will speak. Women of any relationship status in their teens and older are welcome. Registration is $25, including a catered lunch, or $15 if you bring your own lunch. (803) 796-6028; www.peacefulwife.com
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A hot dog supper will be 6 p.m. Friday, 410 Harbison Blvd. Supper includes chili, kielbasa, German kraut, ice cream, cake and cookies. A screening of the movie “Joshua” will follow at 7 p.m. Free. (803) 732-1899; www.gracecolumbia.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Man Mornings with Pastor Mike will be 6:30-7:15 a.m. Friday in the fellowship hall, 308 E. Main St. Breakfast is $2. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: A monthly gospel singing will be 6 p.m. March 4, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Heritage and the Glorymen will perform. A love offering will be accepted, and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com
MOUNT NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH: A Black History Month brunch celebration will be 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 8801 Bluff Road, Eastover. (803) 353-0202
NEW BEGINNING BAPTIST CHURCH: The annual clothing giveaway will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 4, 9601 Caughman Road. Items include clothing, shoes and jackets for the entire family. (803) 695-1195; www.newbeginningbaptistchurch.com
REID CHAPEL AME CHURCH: The fourth annual Youth Gospel Explosion will be 7 p.m. Friday, 704 Gabriel St. (803) 786-0701; www.reidchapelamechurch.org
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A moment in black history and a senior citizens’ day service will be 8 a.m. Sunday, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. (803) 827-0692
SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Columbia District’s Day Apart Retreat will be March 4, 1321 Salem Road, Irmo. Registration is 8:45-9:30 a.m.; the program is 9:30 a.m.-noon; lunch is at noon. Speaker is Evelyn Fulmore of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Lake City. Registration is $12; make checks payable to Columbia District UMW, and mail to Pam Thomas, 1781 Cheltenham Lane, Columbia, SC 29223. Include your name and church and whether this is your first time attending. (803) 781-1626; www.salemumcsc.com
SAMARITAN MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL: Winter Jam 2017 Tour Spectacular will be 7 p.m. Friday at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. Artists on the tour include Crowder, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Sadie Robertson, Thousand Foot Krutch, Andy Mineo, Colton Dixon, Newsong and Tony Nolan. Admission is $10 at the door; no advance tickets. http://2017.jamtour.com
UNITY OF COLUMBIA: Talents and Treasures Gala Fundraiser will be 7-9 p.m. March 3, 1801 LeGrand Road. The event features food, music, entertainment and a silent auction. Tickets are $10 at (803) 736-5766.
