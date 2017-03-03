Matters of faith: March 3 and beyond

AGAPE CHURCH: Spring revival continues 7:30 p.m. Friday, 201 Plumbers Road. Guest speaker is Apostle John Reed of Atlanta. agapechurch1.org
ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A silent auction to benefit Columbia Salkehatchie Camp will be 7 p.m. Friday, 2600 Ashland Road. Desserts and musical entertainment will be provided. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Tuesdays with Friends will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. The program is a taste of the South Carolina Philharmonic with conductor and music director Morihiko Nakahara. Free. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
BROOKLAND BAPTIST BANQUET AND CONFERENCE CENTER: Brookland Foundation’s annual community health fair will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. The event includes free health screenings for prostate cancer, breast cancer, body-mass index, diabetes, high blood pressure, sickle cell diseases, HIV and cholesterol; panel discussions; entertainment; and door prizes. (803) 744-7914; www.brooklandfoundation.org
CHAPIN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Erskine College Choraleers will perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, 600 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. Admission is free, but RSVP at cpcchoraleersconcert.eventbrite.com. A love offering will benefit the Erskine College Music Department’s upcoming musical collaboration with World Witness in Lithuania. (803) 345-0500; chapinpres.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: “Turning Point” will be 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2700 Bush River Road. The dynamic production deals with race relations, domestic violence and family drama, showing that God is in the midst of it all. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 10 and younger. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A 12:10 p.m. worship service in the chapel and a 6 p.m. soup supper and study of the Small Catechism in the reception room will be Wednesday, 1301 Richland St. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
FRANCIS BURNS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Women’s Day weekend celebration will be 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. March 18 and 10 a.m. March 19, 5616 Farrow Road. On March 18, Deaconess Barbara Brooks of First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach will lead a workshop entitled “Latin America: People of Faith.” Lunch will be provided after the workshop. On Sunday, the Rev. Regina Henderson, CEO of the Riverside Group and former associate general secretary for Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church, will lead worship. RSVP by March 11 to Janice Bogan, (803) 661-8282 or janbogan@nycap.rr.com.
JONES MEMORIAL AME ZION CHURCH: Late winter revival services will be 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 2400 Barhamville Road. The Rev. Dante Kenly of St. James AME Church will speak Sunday, and Pastor Gervonne Carter of Victory Tabernacle in Kannapolis, North Carolina, will speak at the following services. (803) 254-8786
LEXINGTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Sandra McCracken will perform 7 p.m. March 18, 246 Barr Road, Lexington. A workshop with McCracken before the concert will focus on the creative process behind songwriting and worship development. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children and $25 for the concert and the workshop at eventbrite.com. (803) 359-9501
MAIN STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Wesley United Methodist Church will present a black history program entitled “What If There Were No Black People?” at 3 p.m. March 11, 1830 Main St. (803) 779-0610; www.mainstumc.com
MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: A monthly gospel singing will be 6 p.m. Saturday, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Heritage and the Glorymen will perform. A love offering will be accepted, and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com
NEW BEGINNING BAPTIST CHURCH: The annual clothing giveaway will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 9601 Caughman Road. Items include clothing, shoes and jackets for the entire family. (803) 695-1195; www.newbeginningbaptistchurch.com
REHOBOTH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: VBS FunShop will be 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 11, 6911 Two Notch Road. Churches planning to use Group Publishing’s “Maker Fun Factory” Vacation Bible school curriculum will receive hands-on training to maximize the impact of their VBS programs. Advance registration is $20, or $15 per person for groups of five or more at www.regonline.com/?1921051. Information: Rugina Brazell, (803) 760-9511.
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A holy communion service will be 8 a.m. Sunday, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. (803) 827-0692
SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Columbia District’s Day Apart Retreat will be Saturday, 1321 Salem Road, Irmo. Registration is 8:45-9:30 a.m.; the program is 9:30 a.m.-noon; lunch is at noon. Speaker is Evelyn Fulmore of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Lake City. Registration is $12; make checks payable to Columbia District UMW, and mail to Pam Thomas, 1781 Cheltenham Lane, Columbia, SC 29223. Include your name, church and whether this is your first time attending. (803) 781-1626; www.salemumcsc.com
SAXE GOTHA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Lexington Choral Society will perform the second concert of its 21st consecutive season, “A 21-Year Salute,” at 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, 5503 Sunset Blvd. Special guests The Three Baritones will join the society. Advance tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for students at www.lexcochoralsoc.org; Scott’s Furniture, 705 N. Lake Drive, Lexington; or Unisex Styles, 132 Barr Road, Lexington. Tickets also may be purchased on-site beginning one hour before the concert.
UNITY OF COLUMBIA: Talents and Treasures Gala Fundraiser will be 7-9 p.m. Friday, 1801 LeGrand Road. The event features food, music, entertainment and a silent auction. Tickets are $10 at (803) 736-5766.
VIRGINIA WINGARD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Lay Servant Ministries School will be 2-8 p.m. March 11-12, 1500 Broad River Road. Courses include basic, “Lead in Prayer,” “Discovering Spiritual Gifts,” “UM Heritage,” and “Lead in Worship.” Registration is $45 through Francis Hipp, (803) 794-2217.
See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith. Send information for Matters of Faith to calendars@thestate.com. Please include the kind of event, the date, time, a phone number and an address. The deadline is noon Monday for Friday's listings.
