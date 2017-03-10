Matters of faith: March 10 and beyond

BROOKLAND BAPTIST BANQUET AND CONFERENCE CENTER: Brookland Foundation’s annual community health fair will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. The event includes free health screenings for prostate cancer, breast cancer, body-mass index, diabetes, high blood pressure, sickle cell diseases, HIV and cholesterol; panel discussions; entertainment; and door prizes. (803) 744-7914; www.brooklandfoundation.org
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A 12:10 p.m. worship service in the chapel and a 6 p.m. soup supper and study of the Small Catechism in the reception room will be Wednesdays during Lent, 1301 Richland St. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
The Lenoir-Rhyne a capella choir will perform 7 p.m. Thursday. The program, titled “Ever-Present, Ever-Reforming,” pays tribute to music inspired by the Lutheran Reformation and celebrates the diversity of music in the global church. Free and open to the public.
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The Outreach Ministry will hold its ninth annual dinner concert at 7 p.m. Friday, 1401 Pine St. Requested donation is $35 per person. (803) 256-3670
A men’s day feast will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. The feast includes New Orleans-style Cajun turkey wings, Mobile gumbo and smoked and fried turkey. Dinners are $10 and include two sides and a drink. Whole fried and smoked turkeys also will be available. Open to the public. (803) 347-5589
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A blood drive for the American Red Cross will be noon-6 p.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor at 1420 Lady St. Parking is free. To make an appointment, call (803) 799-9062, ext. 261. www.firstprescolumbia.org
FRANCIS BURNS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Women’s Day weekend celebration will be 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. March 18 and 10 a.m. March 19, 5616 Farrow Road. On March 18, Deaconess Barbara Brooks of First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach will lead a workshop entitled “Latin America: People of Faith.” Lunch will be provided after the workshop. On Sunday, the Rev. Regina Henderson, CEO of the Riverside Group and former associate general secretary for Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church, will lead worship. RSVP by Saturday to Janice Bogan, (803) 661-8282 or janbogan@nycap.rr.com.
GREATER WORKS MINISTRY: Homecoming Week festivities will be Wednesday through March 17 at Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites, 8105 Two Notch Road. (803) 572-0282; (803) 764-2720
Apostle Ray Coughran will give apostolic and prophet impartations at 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 17.
Pastor Cheryl Coughran will facilitate her “Living Stronger” seminar at noon Thursday and March 17.
The Coughrans will be honored with a 30-year appreciation brunch at 11 a.m. March 18 at the S.C. Department of Archives and History, 8301 Parklane Road.
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: A preschool play date will be 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, 308 E. Main St., Lexington. Meet on the playground for fun and snacks. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
The Called Quartet will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday in the worship center.
Oil Change Ministry will be 9 a.m.-noon March 18 at 111 Efird St., behind the family life center. Free oil changes and car checks will be provided for single mothers and widows.
LEXINGTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Sandra McCracken will perform 7 p.m. March 18, 246 Barr Road, Lexington. A workshop with McCracken before the concert will focus on the creative process behind songwriting and worship development. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children and $25 for the concert and the workshop at eventbrite.com. (803) 359-9501
LUTHERAN THEOLOGICAL SOUTHERN SEMINARY: Author and historian Dr. Jacqueline Bussie will speak at 1 p.m. Friday at Stavros Lecture Hall, 4201 N. Main St. Bussie will discuss her latest book, “Outlaw Christian: Finding Authentic Faith by Breaking the Rules.” (803) 791-4306
MAIN STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Wesley United Methodist Church will present a black history program entitled “What If There Were No Black People?” at 3 p.m. Saturday, 1830 Main St. (803) 779-0610; www.mainstumc.com
REHOBOTH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: VBS FunShop will be 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, 6911 Two Notch Road. Churches planning to use Group Publishing’s “Maker Fun Factory” Vacation Bible school curriculum will receive hands-on training to maximize the impact of their VBS programs. Advance registration is $20, or $15 per person for groups of five or more at www.regonline.com/?1921051. Information: Rugina Brazell, (803) 760-9511.
SAXE GOTHA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Lexington Choral Society will perform the second concert of its 21st consecutive season, “A 21-Year Salute,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5503 Sunset Blvd. Special guests The Three Baritones will join the society. Advance tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for students at www.lexcochoralsoc.org; Scott’s Furniture, 705 N. Lake Drive, Lexington; or Unisex Styles, 132 Barr Road, Lexington. Tickets also may be purchased on-site beginning one hour before the concert.
SPRING VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH: A Feeding Children Everywhere meal-packing event will be 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Spring Valley High School, 120 Sparkleberry Lane. Visit www.springvalleybaptist.com to volunteer. (803) 736-0624
ST. JOHN BAPTIST CHURCH: The sanctuary choir will celebrate its 72nd anniversary at 2:30 p.m. March 19, 230 J.W. Neal Circle, Hopkins. (803) 776-1261
ST. THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC CHAPEL: An Evening of Lenten Recollection will be 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1610 Greene St. Adoration and benediction will follow an engaging speaker supplied by the Diocese of Charleston Office of Young Adult Ministry. (803) 799-5870; www.stthomasmoreusc.org
VIRGINIA WINGARD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Lay Servant Ministries School will be 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1500 Broad River Road. Courses include basic, “Lead in Prayer,” “Discovering Spiritual Gifts,” “UM Heritage,” and “Lead in Worship.” Registration is $45 through Francis Hipp, (803) 794-2217.
