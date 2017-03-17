Matters of faith: March 17 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: Chapter meeting will be 2-5 p.m. March 25 at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Dr. Mark Hopkins, author of “Journey to Gettysburg” and “The Wounds of War,” will discuss how to write a sequel. (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
BELIEVERS IN CHRIST BAPTIST CHURCH: A mortgage-burning worship service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, 745 Rosedale Arch. Elder Damon Thompson Jr., pastor of Macedonia Holiness Church in Cartersville, Georgia, will speak. (803) 754-0010
BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH: A Lenten service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10000 Broad River Road, Irmo. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. (803) 781-3900
BROOKLAND BAPTIST CHURCH: Multiples of the Midlands, or the “MoM Club,” will host its fall and winter consignment sale 7 a.m.-noon March 25 at the health and wellness center, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. The sale includes gently used infant and children’s clothing, sizes preemie to 14; maternity clothing; and toys and equipment. Admission is free. (803) 744-7914; multiplesofthemidlands@gmail.com
BROOKLAND BAPTIST CHURCH NORTHEAST:
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A 12:10 p.m. worship service in the chapel and a 6 p.m. soup supper and study of the Small Catechism in the reception room will be Wednesdays during Lent, 1301 Richland St. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Men’s Day will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 1401 Pine St. All are invited. (803) 256-3670
FRANCIS BURNS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Women’s Day weekend celebration will be 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday , 5616 Farrow Road. On March 18, Deaconess Barbara Brooks of First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach will lead a workshop entitled “Latin America: People of Faith.” Lunch will be provided after the workshop. On Sunday, the Rev. Regina Henderson, CEO of the Riverside Group and former associate general secretary for Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church, will lead worship. RSVP to Janice Bogan, (803) 661-8282 or janbogan@nycap.rr.com.
GREATER WORKS MINISTRY: Homecoming Week festivities will be through Friday at Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites, 8105 Two Notch Road. (803) 572-0282; (803) 764-2720
Apostle Ray Coughran will give apostolic and prophet impartations at 7 p.m. Friday.
Pastor Cheryl Coughran will facilitate her “Living Stronger” seminar at noon Friday.
The Coughrans will be honored with a 30-year appreciation brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday at the S.C. Department of Archives and History, 8301 Parklane Road.
HARVEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Gospel group The McKameys will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, 281 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff. (803) 438-5085
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Oil Change Ministry will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at 111 Efird St., Lexington, behind the family life center. Free oil changes and car checks will be provided for single mothers and widows. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
Night of worship will be 6 p.m. Sunday in the worship center.
LEXINGTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Sandra McCracken will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, 246 Barr Road, Lexington. A workshop with McCracken before the concert will focus on the creative process behind songwriting and worship development. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children and $25 for the concert and the workshop at eventbrite.com. (803) 359-9501
OUR LADY OF THE HILLS CATHOLIC CHURCH: A “Search for Christian Maturity” retreat will be March 31-April 1, 120 Marydale Lane. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors will explore their faith. Registration is $80 through Elizabeth Hudacko, searchdofc@gmail.com, by March 24. (803) 772-7400
SHANDON BAPTIST CHURCH: A reception for the Rev. Dr. John R. “Dick” Lincoln, who is retiring after 38 years as senior pastor, and his wife, Patty, will be 3-6 p.m. March 26, 5250 Forest Drive. Lincoln will be succeeded by the Rev. George Wright, on Easter Sunday, April 16. (803) 782-1300
ST. JOHN BAPTIST CHURCH: The sanctuary choir will celebrate its 72nd anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 230 J.W. Neal Circle, Hopkins. (803) 776-1261
ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH: St. Peter School broadcasts on WROP-LP 92.7 FM. Local broadcasts will include Masses, features and events announcements. (803) 779-0036; www.visitstpeters.org
ST. THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC CHAPEL: The Catholic Young Adults will host a cocktail party at 6 p.m. March 25, 1610 Greene St. The event is open to ages 18-40. Tickets are $15 at colayacsbirthrightfundraiser.splashthat.com or at the door and include unlimited food and a drink ticket. Additional drink tickets are $4, with a $3 happy hour, 6-7 p.m. Tickets without drinks are $10; use code “NODRINKS” at checkout. Bring gently used items for women and babies. Proceeds benefit Birthright of Columbia. (803) 799-5870; www.stthomasmoreusc.org
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: A community feeding will be noon-2 p.m. March 25, 5200 Fairfield Road. Enjoy a free meal, music and fellowship. No carry-outs. (803) 786-9129
TAYLOR MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH: The eighth anniversary celebration for the Rev. Dr. Ricky Watkins and first lady Anitra Watkins will be 3 p.m. March 26, 1004 Short St. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Ricky Ezell of Central Baptist Church. (803) 254-4685
UNITY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A celebration of the Rev. Michael and first lady Gloria Fullard’s fifth anniversary will be 10 a.m. March 26, 110 Greenlake Drive, Hopkins. The Rev. Willie M. Duggan, pastor of Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, will speak at 3 p.m. (803) 776-5266
