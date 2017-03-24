Matters of faith: March 24 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: Chapter meeting will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Dr. Mark Hopkins, author of “Journey to Gettysburg” and “The Wounds of War,” will discuss how to write a sequel. (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Tuesdays with Friends will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. This month’s program features a Passover meal and Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor Bluegrass Band. Free. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
BROOKLAND BAPTIST CHURCH: Multiples of the Midlands, or the “MoM Club,” will host its fall and winter consignment sale 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at the health and wellness center, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. The sale includes gently used infant and children’s clothing, sizes preemie to 14; maternity clothing; and toys and equipment. Admission is free. (803) 744-7914; multiplesofthemidlands@gmail.com
COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY: A Grow Your Business event will be 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Thursday at the entrepreneurial center, 7435 Monticello Road. Speakers are Stacey Gurley of HIS Radio and David Tanner, founder of the Midlands Christian Business Directory. Registration is free at www.ciu.edu/grow until Tuesday. (803) 312-1870
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A 12:10 p.m. worship service in the chapel and a 6 p.m. soup supper and study of the Small Catechism in the reception room will be Wednesdays during Lent, 1301 Richland St. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: A steak supper fundraiser will be 4-6 p.m., with the monthly singing following at 6 p.m. April 1, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Plates, which include drink and dessert, are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit the Singing Center’s general fund. Featured singers include Children of the Promise and Pine Ridge Boys. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com
OUR LADY OF THE HILLS CATHOLIC CHURCH: A “Search for Christian Maturity” retreat will be March 31-April 1, 120 Marydale Lane. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors will explore their faith. Registration is $80 through Elizabeth Hudacko, searchdofc@gmail.com, by Friday. (803) 772-7400
SHANDON BAPTIST CHURCH: A reception for the Rev. Dr. John R. “Dick” Lincoln, who is retiring after 38 years as senior pastor, and his wife, Patty, will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, 5250 Forest Drive. Lincoln will be succeeded by the Rev. George Wright, on Easter Sunday, April 16. (803) 782-1300
ST. THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC CHAPEL: The Catholic Young Adults will host a cocktail party at 6 p.m. Saturday, 1610 Greene St. The event is open to ages 18-40. Tickets are $15 at colayacsbirthrightfundraiser.splashthat.com or at the door and include unlimited food and a drink ticket. Additional drink tickets are $4, with a $3 happy hour, 6-7 p.m. Tickets without drinks are $10; use code “NODRINKS” at checkout. Bring gently used items for women and babies. Proceeds benefit Birthright of Columbia. (803) 799-5870; www.stthomasmoreusc.org
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: A community feeding will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday, 5200 Fairfield Road. Enjoy a free meal, music and fellowship. No carry-outs. (803) 786-9129
TAYLOR MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH: The eighth anniversary celebration for the Rev. Dr. Ricky Watkins and first lady Anitra Watkins will be 3 p.m. Sunday, 1004 Short St. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Ricky Ezell of Central Baptist Church. (803) 254-4685
UNITY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A celebration of the Rev. Michael and first lady Gloria Fullard’s fifth anniversary will be 10 a.m. Sunday, 110 Greenlake Drive, Hopkins. The Rev. Willie M. Duggan, pastor of Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, will speak at 3 p.m. (803) 776-5266
