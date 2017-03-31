Matters of faith: March 31 and beyond

BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Tuesdays with Friends will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. This month’s program features a Passover meal and Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor Bluegrass Band. Free. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: DivorceCare will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays through July 5, 2700 Bush River Road. The nondenominational program features biblical teaching for participants recovering from divorce and separation. Childcare for infants through 11-year-olds available for free. Registration is free through Shannon Habas, (803) 606-2999 or divorcecare.shannon@mindspring.com.
A Kingsmen breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. April 8 in the Kidz Auditorium. Art Baker – former head football coach at Furman University, The Citadel and East Carolina University and a member of the South Carolina Hall of Fame – will speak. Registration is $3 to $5 per meal through Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795 or shullg@bellsouth.net. christianlifecolumbia.com
EASTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A peace service will be 4 p.m. April 9, 3200 Trenholm Road. The service of healing and wholeness includes a short message, communion and a time of prayer. (803) 256-1654; eastminsterpres.org
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A 12:10 p.m. worship service in the chapel and a 6 p.m. soup supper and study of the Small Catechism in the reception room will be Wednesdays during Lent, 1301 Richland St. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
A Palm Sunday worship service will be 10:30 a.m. April 9.
Services of the Word will be 12:10 p.m. April 10-12.
EPWORTH CHILDREN’S HOME: Cookout for Kids will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8, 2900 Millwood Ave. Barbecue plates will be $10 for adults, $5 for children; Boston butts will be $30. The event also includes a bake sale and music. (803) 256-7394; www.epworthchildrenshome.org
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The annual health initiative will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8, 1401 Pine St. The event features free blood pressure checks, health presentations, chair massages, and more. (803) 256-3670
The Senior Missionary Society’s annual fundraising tea will be 12:15 p.m. April 9 in the Maxie S. Gordon Fellowship Hall. (803) 238-4870
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: A Palm Sunday worship experience will be 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 9, 308 E. Main St., Lexington. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: A steak supper fundraiser will be 4-6 p.m., with the monthly singing following at 6 p.m. Saturday, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Plates, which include drink and dessert, are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit the Singing Center’s general fund. Featured singers include Children of the Promise and Pine Ridge Boys. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com
NORTHEAST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Chancel Choir and Celebration Orchestra will present a cantata, “A Time for Alleluia,” at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Palm Sunday, April 9, at 601 Polo Road. (803) 788-5298; nepresbyterian.org
POND BRANCH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The annual Easter egg hunt will be 10 a.m. April 8, 1913 Pond Branch Road, Gilbert. The event includes games, egg hunts, crafts, a Bible story and snacks. (803) 657-5481
REHOBOTH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A video presentation, “Value of a Soul,” will be 5 p.m. April 2, 6911 Two Notch Road. (803) 788-2220; http://rumcsc.com
A drive-thru drama, “The Week that Changed the World,” will be 7-9 p.m. April 7-8.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH: The church, 213 St. Johns Church Road, Lexington, has called John Stirewalt as its new pastor. He graduated from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary, and he is an avid cyclist. He and his wife, Debbie, have two daughters. (803) 957-5402; http://stjohnslexington.com
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: The church’s 33rd anniversary celebration will be 7 p.m. April 7, 5200 Fairfield Road. Guest speaker is Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson of Brookland Baptist Church-Northeast. Brookland-Northeast’s sanctuary choir, liturgical dancers and musicians will lead praise and worship. (803) 786-9129
ZION CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH NO. 1: The 2017 Growth Institute will be 5:30-8 p.m. April 10-12, 130 Walter Hills Road. Dinner will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. nightly. (803) 754-2752
See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith. Send information for Matters of Faith to calendars@thestate.com. Please include the kind of event, the date, time, a phone number and an address. The deadline is noon Monday for Friday’s listings.
