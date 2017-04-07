Matters of faith: April 7 and beyond

ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Palm Sunday cantata, “Amazing Love: Recalling Christ’s Sacrifice,” will be 11 a.m. Sunday, 2600 Ashland Road. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.com
A Maundy Thursday service will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the sanctuary.
An Easter egg hunt will be 10 a.m. April 15. The event, for ages 2-10, includes crafts, refreshments and a big hunt.
Events on Easter, April 16, include the Path service at 8:45 a.m., Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and a traditional worship service at 11 a.m.
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: The annual women’s seder will be 6-7:15 p.m. April 17, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. A light dinner and desserts will be served. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. RSVP to the synagogue office, (803) 782-2500. www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH: A Maundy Thursday service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, 10000 Broad River Road, Irmo. (803) 781-3900
A Good Friday service will be 7 p.m. April 14.
CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF CHARLESTON: The S.C. Council of Catholic Women accepting applications for the Rev. W. Pentis Scholarship, a $1,500 college scholarship awarded to a female high school senior on track for graduation. Applications, due April 15, and complete requirements are available at www.scccw.org/pentis.htm. The Diocese of Charleston includes all of South Carolina. sccatholic.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: A Kingsmen breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. Saturday in the Kidz Auditorium, 2700 Bush River Road. Art Baker – former head football coach at Furman University, The Citadel and East Carolina University and a member of the South Carolina Hall of Fame – will speak. Registration is $3 to $5 per meal through Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795 or shullg@bellsouth.net. christianlifecolumbia.com
A Maundy Thursday communion service will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the main auditorium. Child care available up to age 4.
A Good Friday communion service will be 7 p.m. April 14 in the main auditorium. Child care available up to age 4.
An Easter egg hunt will be 7:45 p.m. April 15 in the Kids Auditorium. The event includes pizza and a hunt for 8,000 eggs for children 11 and younger with an adult.
Easter family worship services will be 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 16 in the main auditorium and 10 a.m. in Brown Chapel. No child care provided; children may attend services with their families.
EASTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A peace service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, 3200 Trenholm Road. The service of healing and wholeness includes a short message, communion and a time of prayer. (803) 256-1654; eastminsterpres.org
A Maundy Thursday communion service will be 7 p.m. Thursday.
A community Good Friday worship service will be noon April 14.
Easter services include a sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. April 16 in the courtyard, traditional worship at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, a fellowship celebration (no Sunday school) at 9:45 a.m. in the courtyard, and traditional and jubilee worship at 10:30 a.m. in Thompson Hall. Live-stream services at www.eastminsterpres.org/live-services.
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A Palm Sunday worship service will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 1301 Richland St. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
Services of the Word will be 12:10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
A Maundy Thursday service will be 7 p.m. Thursday.
Stations of the cross will be 12:10 p.m. April 14.
A Good Friday service will be 7 p.m. April 14.
A Holy Saturday service, the Vigil of Easter, will be 8 p.m. April 15.
Easter Sunday festival worship will be 10:30 a.m. April 16.
EPWORTH CHILDREN’S HOME: Cookout for Kids will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 2900 Millwood Ave. Barbecue plates will be $10 for adults, $5 for children; Boston butts will be $30. The event also includes a bake sale and music. (803) 256-7394; www.epworthchildrenshome.org
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The annual health initiative will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 1401 Pine St. The event features free blood pressure checks, health presentations, chair massages, and more. (803) 256-3670
The Senior Missionary Society’s annual fundraising tea will be 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the Maxie S. Gordon Fellowship Hall. (803) 238-4870
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Palm Sunday cantata, “It Was for You,” will be 11 a.m. Sunday, 410 Harbison Blvd. (803) 732-1899; www.gracecolumbia.org
A Maundy Thursday worship service will be 7 p.m. Thursday.
A drop-in prayer vigil will be noon-7 p.m. April 14.
An Easter egg hunt will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 15.
A community Easter sunrise service will be 6:30 a.m. April 16 at Lake Woodcross, Lakeside Apartments, 401 Harbison Blvd. Breakfast will follow at the church. Worship services will be 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the church.
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: A Palm Sunday worship experience will be 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 308 E. Main St., Lexington. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
A Maundy Thursday service will be 7 p.m. Thursday in the worship center.
Easter services will be 8 a.m. April 16 in the chapel and 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the worship center. No children’s activities will be held during the 8 a.m. service. Live stream the services at lexingtonbaptist.org/live.
MAIN STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Bel Canto will present a Good Friday concert, “Seven Last Words of Christ,” at 7 p.m. April 14, 1830 Main St. Bel Canto is a Christ-centered musical ensemble who aims to promote educational and spiritual growth and diversity through music. (803) 779-0610; www.mainstumc.com
NEW WILLIAM STREET BAPTIST CHURCH: Women of Inspiration present the eighth annual Joy Explosion from Thursday through April 15, 5408 Middleton St. The theme is, “Jesus Said It; God Confirmed It.” The opening ceremony, at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the gospel sing-out, at 7 p.m. April 14, are free. Registration for workshops, beginning at 8:30 a.m. April 15, and the formal banquet, at 7 p.m. April 15, is $40 by Sunday, (803) 735-0140. All sessions are at the church except the banquet, which will be at the Eau Claire Print Building, 3907 Ensor Ave. A close-out service will be 11 a.m. April 16 at the church.
NORTHEAST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Chancel Choir and Celebration Orchestra will present a cantata, “A Time for Alleluia,” at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, 601 Polo Road. (803) 788-5298; nepresbyterian.org
A Maundy Thursday communion service will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
A contemporary Good Friday worship event, “Lead Me to the Cross,” will be 7:30 p.m. April 14.
Easter worship services will be 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 16.
POND BRANCH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The annual Easter egg hunt will be 10 a.m. Saturday, 1913 Pond Branch Road, Gilbert. The event includes games, egg hunts, crafts, a Bible story and snacks. (803) 657-5481
An Easter sunrise service will be 7 a.m. April 16. Breakfast will follow in the family activities building. The Easter cantata, “Jesus Saves,” will be during the 9:30 a.m. service.
REHOBOTH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A drive-thru drama, “The Week that Changed the World,” will be 7-9 p.m. Friday, 6911 Two Notch Road. (803) 788-2220; http://rumcsc.com
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Spring revival will be 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. Revivalist will be the Rev. Matris Mims of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church in Beech Island. (803) 827-0692
SHEKINAH GLORY FAMILY CARE MINISTRIES: The Eau Claire Ministerial Alliance invites the community of believers to celebrate Maundy Thursday with the Passover meal (Seder) at 7 p.m. Thursday, 8301 Wilson Blvd. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children. (803) 754-2132
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: The church’s 33rd anniversary celebration will be 7 p.m. Friday, 5200 Fairfield Road. Guest speaker is Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson of Brookland Baptist Church-Northeast. Brookland-Northeast’s sanctuary choir, liturgical dancers and musicians will lead praise and worship. (803) 786-9129
ZION CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH NO. 1: The 2017 Growth Institute will be 5:30-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 130 Walter Hills Road. Dinner will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. nightly. (803) 754-2752
