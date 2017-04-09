Coming this week: Columbia pastors reflect on Scripture

Sunday, millions of Christians around the world mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of a week-long observance of the Easter holiday.
At the same time Christians will be observing Holy Week, the Jewish festival of Passover begins at sunset Monday.
To mark these observances, The State asked Columbia-area faith leaders to share their favorite passages of Scripture.
Starting Monday at http://www.thestate.com/living/religion/, a video will be posted daily, through Sunday, April 16, highlighting a different tradition each day.
