Matters of faith: April 14 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: A chapter meeting will be 2-5 p.m. April 22 at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Edie Melson will lead a free class, “Getting the Most Out of a Writing Contest.” (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
ASBURY MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Lowcountry shrimp boil will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. April 22 in the social hall, 1005 Asbury Drive, Columbia. Plates are $15 apiece, and tickets may be purchased at the door. For advance tickets, call Billy Wannamaker at (803) 776-3811 or Gene Lindler at (803) 353-2913.
ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: An Easter egg hunt will be 10 a.m. Saturday, 2600 Ashland Road. The event, for ages 2-10, includes crafts, refreshments and a big hunt. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.com
Events on Easter Sunday include the Path service at 8:45 a.m., Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and a traditional worship service at 11 a.m.
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: The annual women’s seder will be 6-7:15 p.m. Monday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. A light dinner and desserts will be served. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. RSVP to the synagogue office, (803) 782-2500. www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
An Anti-Defamation League program will be 9:30 a.m. April 23. A 9:45 a.m. program will follow breakfast.
BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH: The second annual Red Heart Ball will be 7-10:30 p.m. April 22, 1037 Eastman St. John Hobbs of Augusta, Georgia, will perform smooth jazz. The event includes dinner, door prizes and a grand-prize 32-inch flat-screen TV. Dressy attire. Tickets are $30 per person at (803) 254-5651.
BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH: A Good Friday service will be 7 p.m. Friday, 10000 Broad River Road, Irmo. (803) 781-3900
An Easter sunrise service will be 7 a.m., with breakfast afterward.
CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF CHARLESTON: The S.C. Council of Catholic Women accepting applications for the Rev. W. Pentis Scholarship, a $1,500 college scholarship awarded to a female high school senior on track for graduation. Applications, due Saturday, and complete requirements are available at www.scccw.org/pentis.htm. The Diocese of Charleston includes all of South Carolina. sccatholic.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: A Good Friday communion service will be 7 p.m. Friday in the main auditorium, 2700 Bush River Road. Child care available up to age 4. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
An Easter egg hunt will be 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the Kidz Auditorium. The event includes pizza and a hunt for 8,000 eggs for children 11 and younger with an adult.
Easter family worship services will be 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday in the main auditorium and 10 a.m. in Brown Chapel. No child care provided; children may attend services with their families.
EASTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A community Good Friday worship service will be noon Friday, 3200 Trenholm Road. (803) 256-1654; eastminsterpres.org
Easter services include a sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the courtyard, traditional worship at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, a fellowship celebration (no Sunday school) at 9:45 a.m. in the courtyard, and traditional and jubilee worship at 10:30 a.m. in Thompson Hall. Live-stream services at www.eastminsterpres.org/live-services.
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: Stations of the cross will be 12:10 p.m. Friday, 1301 Richland St. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
A Good Friday service will be 7 p.m. Friday.
A Holy Saturday service, the Vigil of Easter, will be 8 p.m. Saturday.
Easter Sunday festival worship will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
FELLOWSHIP BAPTIST CHURCH OF LEXINGTON: A blood drive will be 2-7 p.m. Monday, 4238 Augusta Road, Lexington. Register for your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A drop-in prayer vigil will be noon-7 p.m. Friday, 410 Harbison Blvd. (803) 732-1899; www.gracecolumbia.org
An Easter egg hunt will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.
A community Easter sunrise service will be 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Lake Woodcross, Lakeside Apartments, 401 Harbison Blvd. Breakfast will follow at the church. Worship services will be 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the church.
Dinner and a movie will be 6 p.m. April 21. A free hot dog supper will include chili, kielbasa, German kraut, ice cream, cake and cookies, followed by the movie “I’m Not Ashamed” – the true story of Rachel Joy Scott, who was killed in the Columbine High School massacre – at 7 p.m.
LAKE MURRAY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A rummage sale will be 8 a.m.-noon April 22 in the gym, 2127 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin. Find bargain prices on clothing and shoes for the whole family, small appliances that work, toys, books, knick-knacks, kitchenware, sports gear, bikes, recreation gear, lawn mowers, outdoor and indoor furniture, lamps, decor, baskets, baby items, tools, linens and more. (803) 345-5140; www.lmpchurch.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Easter services will be 8 a.m. Sunday in the chapel and 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the worship center, 308 E. Main St., Lexington. No children’s activities will be held during the 8 a.m. service. Live stream the services at lexingtonbaptist.org/live. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
LexKids Fam Jam will be 6 p.m. April 23 in the fellowship hall. The event features worship time and a family dinner.
MAIN STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Bel Canto will present a Good Friday concert, “Seven Last Words of Christ,” at 7 p.m. Friday, 1830 Main St. Bel Canto is a Christ-centered musical ensemble who aims to promote educational and spiritual growth and diversity through music. (803) 779-0610; www.mainstumc.com
NEW WILLIAM STREET BAPTIST CHURCH: Women of Inspiration’s eighth annual Joy Explosion continues through Saturday, 5408 Middleton St. The theme is, “Jesus Said It; God Confirmed It.” The gospel sing-out, at 7 p.m. Friday, is free. A close-out service will be 11 a.m. Sunday. (803) 735-0140
NORTHEAST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A contemporary Good Friday worship event, “Lead Me to the Cross,” will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, 601 Polo Road. (803) 788-5298; nepresbyterian.org
Easter worship services will be 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 16.
PALMER MEMORIAL CHAPEL: A family forum titled “Health Disparities: Why Are We More At Risk?” will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 Fontaine Place. Free. The forum is in observance of National Minority Health Month and in partnership with the Department of Health and Environmental Control, Palmetto Health and the National Kidney Foundation. (803) 489-8167; www.palmermemorialchapel.com
POND BRANCH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: An Easter sunrise service will be 7 a.m. Sunday, 1913 Pond Branch Road, Gilbert. Breakfast will follow in the family activities building. The Easter cantata, “Jesus Saves,” will be during the 9:30 a.m. service. (803) 657-5481
SPRING VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Praisefest 2017 will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22, 125 Sparkleberry Lane. The Christian music festival featuring eight local praise bands and a liturgical dance team also includes food, bounce houses and games. Admission is free, but food may be donated to benefit the Richland 2 Backpack program to feed hungry children. Net proceeds also benefit the Backpack program. (803) 788-3589; www.svpc.org
SUBER-MARSHALL MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A barbecue sale will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22, 3900 Live Oak St. Pork plates are $10. Eat in or drive-thru. Baked goods will be for sale. (803) 787-2497
TREE OF LIFE CONGREGATION: A community Yom Hashoah commemoration will be 5 p.m. April 23, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. Holocaust survivor Hugo Schiller will speak. (803) 787-2182; www.tolsc.org
ZION CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH NO. 1: An Easter program will be 7 p.m. Friday, 130 Walter Hills Road. (803) 754-2752
