Reflecting on Scripture: Carey Grady of Reid Chapel AME Church

Sunday, millions of Christians around the world marked Palm Sunday, the beginning of a week-long observance of the Easter holiday.
At the same time Christians are observing Holy Week, the Jewish observance of Passover started at sunset Monday.
To mark these observances, The State asked Columbia-area faith leaders to share their favorite passages of Scripture to reflect on this holy time.
Today’s selection is with Eric Wolf.
