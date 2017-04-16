Religion

April 16, 2017 12:04 PM

SC faith leaders share their favorite Scripture

From Staff Reports

In recognition of Holy Week, culminating in Easter today, and Passover, which continues until Monday, The State asked Columbia-area faith leaders to share their favorite passages of Scripture to reflect on this holy time.

Posted here are discussions with Dr. Wendell Estep of First Baptist Church of Columbia; Rabbi Jonathan Case of Beth Shalom Synagogue; Father Matthew Gray of St. Joseph Catholic Church; the Rev. Carly Wicklund of Shandon United Methodist Church; Dr. Bradley Smith of Eastminster Presbyterian Church; Carey Grady of Reid Chapel AME Church; and Eric Wolf of the S.C. Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

