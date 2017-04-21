Matters of faith: April 21 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: A chapter meeting will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Edie Melson will lead a free class, “Getting the Most Out of a Writing Contest.” (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
ASBURY MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Lowcountry shrimp boil will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday in the social hall, 1005 Asbury Drive, Columbia. Plates are $15 apiece, and tickets may be purchased at the door. For advance tickets, call Billy Wannamaker at (803) 776-3811 or Gene Lindler at (803) 353-2913.
ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A children’s spring musical, “A Not So Terrible Parable: A Mysterious Whodunit about the Good Samaritan” will be 1 p.m. April 30 in the sanctuary, 2600 Ashland Road. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: An Anti-Defamation League program will be 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. A 9:45 a.m. program will follow breakfast. (803) 782-2500. www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH OF COLUMBIA: The second annual Red Heart Ball will be 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 1218 Lyon St. John Hobbs of Augusta, Georgia, will perform smooth jazz. The event includes dinner, door prizes and a grand-prize 32-inch flat-screen TV. Dressy attire. Tickets are $30 per person at (803) 254-5651.
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: DivorceCare will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays through July 19, 2700 Bush River Road. You may join anytime; register before the meeting at (803) 606-2999 or divorcecare.shannon@mindspring.com. Child care available to age 11.
A “Blended and Blessed” live stream will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29. Registration is free but required at familylife.brushfireapp.com/blended-blessed. Child care available up to age 11. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
CORNERSTONE INTERNATIONAL CHURCH: Linda Wright Ministries International presents “The Awakening Cry” prayer gathering at 7 p.m. April 28, 7324 Garners Ferry Road. Free. Guest speaker is Pastor Eric Mason of Destiny Redemption Workshop Ministries in Augusta, Georgia. (803) 234-2276; (843) 254-8931
EASTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Sisters in Christ Dinner will be 5:30 p.m. April 26 in Thompson Hall, 3200 Trenholm Road. Will and Katie Boggs, founders of Raising a Voice, will speak about human trafficking. Tickets are $7 through the church office, (803) 256-1654. eastminsterpres.org
The Sandlapper Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 28. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students with ID at www.sandlappersingers.org or at the door.
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: BBQ, Bourbon and Blues will be 4 p.m. April 29 in the courtyard, 1301 Richland St. The event features Catfish Po Boys. Food and beverages will be served beginning at 4 p.m.; the concert is at 7 p.m.(803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Family and Friends will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 1401 Pine St. Lunch will immediately follow the worship service. (803) 256-3670
GOOD SHEPHERD HOLINESS CHURCH: Spring revival will be 7 p.m. Wednesday through April 28, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. Guest speakers are Pastor Wayne K. Adams of Crown of Life Ministries, Wednesday; Pastor Donnie C. Chambers of Red Hill Baptist Church, Thursday; and Bishop Wendell B. Sumter of Zion Mill Creek Baptist Church, April 28. (803) 776-1309
A celebration of Pastor Darryl Brooks’ ninth anniversary will be 3 p.m. April 30. Guest speaker will be Darrell Jackson, senior pastor of Bible Way Church of Atlas Road.
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Dinner and a movie will be 6 p.m. Friday, 410 Harbison Blvd. A free hot dog supper will include chili, kielbasa, German kraut, ice cream, cake and cookies, followed by the movie “I’m Not Ashamed” – the true story of Rachel Joy Scott, who was killed in the Columbine High School massacre – at 7 p.m. (803) 732-1899; www.gracecolumbia.org
KATIE & IRWIN KAHN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER: Palmetto Chamber Orchestra and friends present “M&M Rediscovered” at 7 p.m. April 30, 306 Flora Drive. The concert will feature the music of Benedetto Marcello, Wolfgang Mozart, Felix Mendelssohn and Ennio Morricone. Performers are Betty Gardiner, flute; Catherine Hazan, violin; Idris Chandler, cello; Janet Hopkins, mezzo soprano; and guitar duo Ken and Igor. General admission is $10, and VIP tickets are $20 or $35 per pair. Pay cash or check at the door. (803) 787-2023; www.jcccolumbia.org
LAKE MURRAY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A rummage sale will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturday in the gym, 2127 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin. Find bargain prices on clothing and shoes for the whole family, small appliances that work, toys, books, knickknacks, kitchenware, sports gear, bikes, recreation gear, lawn mowers, outdoor and indoor furniture, lamps, decor, baskets, baby items, tools, linens and more. (803) 345-5140; www.lmpchurch.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: LexKids Fam Jam will be 6 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall, 308 E. Main St., Lexington. The event features worship time and a family dinner. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
Lunch with the Pastor, for new members or anyone considering church membership, will be noon April 30 in the fellowship hall. RSVP to (803) 996-8803 or aberrens@lexingtonbaptist.org. Wee Care available at registration only.
NEW BEGINNING BAPTIST CHURCH: The annual Festival of First Fruits will be 3 p.m. Sunday, 9601 Caughman Road. Guest speaker is the Rev. Dwayne Jeffcoat of Tabernacle of Praise International Ministries. (803) 695-1195; www.newbeginningbaptistchurch.com
SPRING VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Praisefest 2017 will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 125 Sparkleberry Lane. The Christian music festival featuring eight local praise bands and a liturgical dance team also includes food, bounce houses and games. Admission is free, but food may be donated to benefit the Richland 2 Backpack program to feed hungry children. Net proceeds also benefit the Backpack program. (803) 788-3589; www.svpc.org
ST. ALBAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Wine and Cheese will be 6 p.m. April 28, 403 Park Road, Lexington. Tickets are $20 at (803) 359-2444 or at the door. Proceeds benefit Sistercare.
ST. JOHN BAPTIST CHURCH: The youth choir will celebrate its 54th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. April 30, 230 J.W. Neal Circle, Hopkins. (803) 457-0431
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH: St. Martin de Porres School will host its Diamonds, Stars and Pearls Gala at 7 p.m. April 29, 3600 Devine St. The event features dinner, a silent auction and dancing. Tickets are $35 per person at (803) 254-5477.
SUBER-MARSHALL MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A barbecue sale will be Saturday, 3900 Live Oak St. Pork plates are $10. Eat in or drive-thru. Baked goods will be for sale. (803) 787-2497
TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH: The Columbiettes will host Baby Bunco at 6:30 p.m. April 26 in the parish life center, 306 N. Pines Road, Blythewood. Cost is a baby gift to be donated to Birthright of Columbia. (803) 788-1668; heronj@bellsouth.net
TREE OF LIFE CONGREGATION: A community Yom Hashoah commemoration will be 5 p.m. Sunday, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. Holocaust survivor Hugo Schiller will speak. (803) 787-2182; www.tolsc.org
UNION UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Sandlapper Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 29, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students with ID at www.sandlappersingers.org or at the door. (803) 781-3013 www.unionunitedmethodist.org
WEST COLUMBIA FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: A Southern gospel singing featuring the Shine On Trio will be 6 p.m. April 29, 350 Wattling Road, West Columbia. (803) 794-5117
