Matters of faith: April 28 and beyond

ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A children’s spring musical, “A Not So Terrible Parable: A Mysterious Whodunit about the Good Samaritan” will be 1 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, 2600 Ashland Road. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Tuesdays with Friends will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Laura Smith will perform Broadway show tunes. Free. (803) 782-2500. www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: DivorceCare will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays through July 19, 2700 Bush River Road. You may join anytime; register before the meeting at (803) 606-2999 or divorcecare.shannon@mindspring.com. Child care available to age 11.
A “Blended and Blessed” live stream will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Registration is free but required at familylife.brushfireapp.com/blended-blessed. Child care available up to age 11. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
Kingsmen breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. May 6 in the Kidz Auditorium. Comedian and author Joe Phillips will speak. Suggested donation is $3 to $5 per meal. RSVP to Gary Shull at (803) 238-7795 or shullg@bellsouth.net.
CORNERSTONE INTERNATIONAL CHURCH: Linda Wright Ministries International presents “The Awakening Cry” prayer gathering at 7 p.m. Friday, 7324 Garners Ferry Road. Free. Guest speaker is Pastor Eric Mason of Destiny Redemption Workshop Ministries in Augusta, Georgia. (803) 234-2276; (843) 254-8931
EASTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Sandlapper Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3200 Trenholm Road. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students with ID at www.sandlappersingers.org or at the door. (803) 256-1654; eastminsterpres.org
EAU CLAIRE BAPTIST CHURCH: TeamJESUS will perform a concert at 4 p.m. May 6 on the front lawn, 4427 N. Main St. Take a lawn chair. Free. (803) 786-7769; eauclairebaptist.org
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: BBQ, Bourbon and Blues will be 4 p.m. Saturday in the courtyard, 1301 Richland St. The event features the band Catfish Po Boys. Food and beverages will be served beginning at 4 p.m.; the concert is at 7 p.m. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
GOOD SHEPHERD HOLINESS CHURCH: Spring revival will continue 7 p.m. Friday, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. Guest speaker is Bishop Wendell B. Sumter of Zion Mill Creek Baptist Church. (803) 776-1309
A celebration of Pastor Darryl Brooks’ ninth anniversary will be 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Darrell Jackson, senior pastor of Bible Way Church of Atlas Road.
GREATER CAROLINA BAPTIST CHURCH: Pastor Arthur Gayton’s seventh anniversary celebration will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 1419 Anthony Ave. Guest speaker is the Rev. Elizabeth Wine of Gunters Chapel Baptist Church. (803) 252-3845
KATIE & IRWIN KAHN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER: Palmetto Chamber Orchestra and friends present “M&M Rediscovered” at 7 p.m. Sunday, 306 Flora Drive. The concert will feature the music of Benedetto Marcello, Wolfgang Mozart, Felix Mendelssohn and Ennio Morricone. Performers are Betty Gardiner, flute; Catherine Hazan, violin; Idris Chandler, cello; Janet Hopkins, mezzo soprano; and guitar duo Ken and Igor. General admission is $10, and VIP tickets are $20 or $35 per pair. Pay cash or check at the door. (803) 787-2023; www.jcccolumbia.org
KATHWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH: The Midlands community musical tribute and celebration of Fort Jackson’s 100th anniversary will be 3 p.m. May 7, 4900 Trenholm Road. Southern Bronze will perform, and the governor’s office and mayor’s office will make a short presentation to the commanding general’s office. (803) 787-3434; kathwoodbaptist.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Lunch with the Pastor, for new members or anyone considering church membership, will be noon Sunday in the fellowship hall, 308 E. Main St., Lexington. RSVP to (803) 996-8803 or aberrens@lexingtonbaptist.org. Wee Care available at registration only.
LIFE LIVING MINISTRIES: A Pearls and Pumps Luncheon will be noon-3 p.m. May 6 at Heyward Career Center, 3560 Lynhaven Drive. The event honors first lady Lisa Dixon. Tickets are $25 per person at (803) 260-6038. www.lifeliving.org
LIVING WATER CHRISTIAN OUTREACH CENTER: Taste of Living Water will be 2 p.m. May 7, 2229-D Decker Blvd. The event includes appetizers, Southern-style food, world cuisine, game day and cookout food, and desserts. Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for children 12 and younger. (803) 699-9346
MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: A monthly gospel singing will be 6 p.m. May 6, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Guests are Oasis and the Shine On Trio. A love offering will be accepted, and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com
PARK STREET BAPTIST CHURCH: Suzuki Strings of USC will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, 2204 Park St. Free. (803) 252-6434; www.parkstreetbaptistchurch.org
REID CHAPEL AME CHURCH: The May Friendship Day celebration will be 11 a.m. May 5, 704 Gabriel St. Churches are invited to present health kits containing a regular-size tube of toothpaste, a toothbrush, a bar of soap, a washcloth, a hand towel and a comb. The kits will be distributed to various agencies. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. For information, contact Rowena Nylund, (803) 252-7752 or rnylund@sc.rr.com.
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The church’s 146th anniversary celebration will be 8 a.m. May 7, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. Guest speaker will be elder Reginald S. Hinton Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina. (803) 827-0692
SHILOH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A yard and bake sale will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, 1000 Spring Hill Road, Gilbert. (803) 892-5656
ST. ALBAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Wine and Cheese will be 6 p.m. Friday, 403 Park Road, Lexington. Tickets are $20 at (803) 359-2444 or at the door. Proceeds benefit Sistercare.
ST. JOHN BAPTIST CHURCH: The youth choir will celebrate its 54th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 230 J.W. Neal Circle, Hopkins. (803) 457-0431
ST. JOHN NEUMANN CATHOLIC CHURCH: A garage sale and fundraiser will be 8 a.m.-noon May 6 at St. John Neumann School’s gym, 721 Polo Road. For information, contact Marie Bloise, mbloise1@gmail.com or (803) 736-0949.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH: St. Martin de Porres School will host its Diamonds, Stars and Pearls Gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, 3600 Devine St. The event features dinner, a silent auction and dancing. Tickets are $35 per person at (803) 254-5477.
ST. MARTIN DE PORRES CATHOLIC CHURCH: Black Catholics’ Day of Reflection will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 2229 Hampton St. For information, contact Rebecca McNamara, administrative assistant for the Diocese’s Office of Ethnic Ministries, at (864) 331-2627 or rmcnamara@catholic-doc.org.
TREE OF LIFE CONGREGATION: A caregivers support group will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. Free for anyone who provides care of any sort for a loved one of any age. Come and go as the group meets your needs. (803) 787-2182; www.tolsc.org
UNION BAPTIST CHURCH: A Men’s Day celebration will be 4 p.m. Sunday, 1800 Germany St. The Rev. Ricky Ezell of Central Baptist Church will speak. The theme is “Christian Men Positioned for Purpose.” (803) 256-6903
UNION UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Sandlapper Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students with ID at www.sandlappersingers.org or at the door. (803) 781-3013; www.unionunitedmethodist.org
UNITY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The Women’s Day celebration will be 2:30 p.m. May 7, 110 Greenlake Drive, Hopkins. The featured speaker is Miss South Carolina State University, London Malloy Knight. Tammy Moye Johnson, executive producer and host of “Right Decisions,” will serve as emcee. The theme is “Encouraging, Inspiring and Honoring Young Daughters,” Titus 2:3-5. (803) 776-5266
WEST COLUMBIA FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: A Southern gospel singing featuring the Shine On Trio will be 6 p.m. Saturday, 350 Wattling Road, West Columbia. (803) 794-5117
See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith. Send information for Matters of Faith to calendars@thestate.com. Please include the kind of event, the date, time, a phone number and an address. The deadline is noon Monday for Friday’s listings.
