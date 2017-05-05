Matters of faith: May 5 and beyond

BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: A Mother’s Day car wash and plant sale will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Car washes are $5 per vehicle. Plants are at least $5 apiece. Proceeds benefit tree planting in Israel in honor of Israel’s Independence Day (May 1-2) and Jerusalem Day (May 23-24). (803) 782-2500. www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: DivorceCare will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays through July 19, 2700 Bush River Road. You may join anytime; register before the meeting at (803) 606-2999 or divorcecare.shannon@mindspring.com. Child care available to age 11. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
Kingsmen breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. Saturday in the Kidz Auditorium. Comedian and author Joe Phillips will speak. Suggested donation is $3 to $5 per meal. RSVP to Gary Shull at (803) 238-7795 or shullg@bellsouth.net.
EAU CLAIRE BAPTIST CHURCH: TeamJESUS will perform a concert at 4 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn, 4427 N. Main St. Take a lawn chair. Free. (803) 786-7769; eauclairebaptist.org
KATHWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH: The Midlands community musical tribute and celebration of Fort Jackson’s 100th anniversary will be 3 p.m. Sunday, 4900 Trenholm Road. Southern Bronze will perform, and the governor’s office and mayor’s office will make a short presentation to the commanding general’s office. (803) 787-3434; kathwoodbaptist.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Dinner Bells will be 6:30 p.m. May 13 in the fellowship hall, 308 E. Main St., Lexington. The Joyful Noise Handbell Choir will perform, and Hudson’s Smokehouse will cater. Tickets are $10 per person at (803) 359-4146. lexingtonbaptist.org
Free family photos will be available May 14 for Mother’s Day. A professional photographer will be in the foyer, and a casual photo booth will be in the children’s building.
LIFE LIVING MINISTRIES: A Pearls and Pumps Luncheon will be noon-3 p.m. Saturday at Heyward Career Center, 3560 Lynhaven Drive. The event honors first lady Lisa Dixon. Tickets are $25 per person at (803) 260-6038. www.lifeliving.org
LIVING WATER CHRISTIAN OUTREACH CENTER: Taste of Living Water will be 2 p.m. Sunday, 2229-D Decker Blvd. The event includes appetizers, Southern-style food, world cuisine, game day and cookout food, and desserts. Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for children 12 and younger. (803) 699-9346
MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: A monthly gospel singing will be 6 p.m. Saturday, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Guests are Oasis and the Shine On Trio. A love offering will be accepted, and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com
REID CHAPEL AME CHURCH: The May Friendship Day celebration will be 11 a.m. Friday, 704 Gabriel St. Churches are invited to present health kits containing a regular-size tube of toothpaste, a toothbrush, a bar of soap, a washcloth, a hand towel and a comb. The kits will be distributed to various agencies. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. For information, contact Rowena Nylund, (803) 252-7752 or rnylund@sc.rr.com.
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The church’s 146th anniversary celebration will be 8 a.m. Sunday, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. Guest speaker will be elder Reginald S. Hinton Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina. (803) 827-0692
SAINT ANDREWS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A free community appreciation event will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 13, 6952 St. Andrews Road. The event features an art show, jazz band, bell choir, chidren’s area with a bounce house, fingerprinting, face painting, field games, police K-9 demonstrations, fire truck displays, food vendors, music and carnival activities. The event replaces the church’s annual classic car and truck show, so a smaller cruise-in will be included without prizes or trophies. Contact katie@dubosegroup.com to participate in the cruise-in; include the year, make and model of your car or truck, as well as your preferred email address and your mailing address. (803) 732-2273; www.sapc.net
SAXE GOTHA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Lexington County Choral Society will perform a concert entitled “Music for the 21st Century” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and May 12, 5503 Sunset Blvd. Guest performers include the Batesburg-Leesville and White Knoll high school choirs. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 or older and members of the military, and $5 for students at www.lexcochoralsoc.org or at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m.
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Greater Columbia Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will host a screening of the 1923 silent film “Safety Last” at 7 p.m. May 12, 3407 Devine St. The feature-length comedy starring Harold Lloyd will be accompanied by theater organist Ron Carter of Marietta, Ga. Free to the public, but donations will be accepted. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s scholarship fund for organ students. (803) 781-9781
ST. ANDREWS BAPTIST CHURCH: The Palmetto Mastersingers will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 12, 230 Bush River Road. Tickets are $15 at www.palmettomastersingers.org or at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. (803) 798-7325
ST. JOHN NEUMANN CATHOLIC CHURCH: A garage sale and fundraiser will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at St. John Neumann School’s gym, 721 Polo Road. For information, contact Marie Bloise, mbloise1@gmail.com or (803) 736-0949.
TREE OF LIFE CONGREGATION: The Big Nosh, a Jewish food and cultural festival, will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. Admission is free, and free on-site parking is available. Eat-in or take-out available for deli offerings, matzah ball soup, stuffed cabbage, corned beef sandwiches on rye, brisket, baked goods and more. The event also includes music, sanctuary tours and a bounce house. (803) 787-2182; www.tolsc.org
UNITY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The Women’s Day celebration will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 110 Greenlake Drive, Hopkins. The featured speaker is Miss South Carolina State University, London Malloy Knight. Tammy Moye Johnson, executive producer and host of “Right Decisions,” will serve as emcee. The theme is “Encouraging, Inspiring and Honoring Young Daughters,” Titus 2:3-5. (803) 776-5266
