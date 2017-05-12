Matters of faith: May 12 and beyond

BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Comedian and author Arnold Breman will perform a new program, “Laughter Is the Best Medicine,” at 6:30 p.m. May 23, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. The program is a 100-year salute to American Jewish comedians, from Fanny Brice to Jerry Seinfeld. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. (803) 782-2500. www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH: The Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Association’s Women’s Auxiliary annual session will be Monday through Thursday, 1028 Eastman St. An executive board meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday. A business meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, with a worship service at 7 p.m.; wear white with red accessories. Guest speaker Tuesday is the Rev. Dr. Cynthia Walters. A mission workshop will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A YWA session will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday; the Rev. Betty Brown will speak, and anyone who has been a part of the Gethsemane YWA should wear white and lavender. (803) 754-1890; bbcfamily.net
BISHOPS’ MEMORIAL A.M.E. CHURCH: The church will celebrate Women’s Day and Mother’s Day at 10 a.m. Sunday, 2221 Washington St. (803) 254-6686
CENTENNIAL ASSOCIATE REFORMED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The church, 1413 Laurel St., has called the Rev. Jeremiah Thomas as its new pastor. He earned a bachelor’s degree in religious studies from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and he earned his master’s degree in divinity from Erskine Theological Seminary’s Columbia campus. He and his wife, Rebekah, have a daughter. (803) 765-0368; www.centennialarp.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: DivorceCare will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays through July 19, 2700 Bush River Road. You may join anytime; register before the meeting at (803) 606-2999 or divorcecare.shannon@mindspring.com. Child care available to age 11. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
COLUMBIA YOUNG ADULT CATHOLICS: The third annual Diocese of Charleston YAClympics will be 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20 at picnic shelter No. 3 at Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Road. Sign up at http://bit.ly/2r5o9rF. Sandwiches will be provided for lunch; take side dishes or snacks to share. stthomasmoreusc.org/young-adults; colayacs@gmail.com
GREENLAWN BAPTIST CHURCH: A huge thrift sale will be 1-5 p.m. May 19 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 20, 6612 Garners Ferry Road. Available items include furniture, a tanning bed, books, toys, CDs, household items, holiday items, linens, clothes, shoes and pocketbooks; some items are new, with and without tags. Clothing is $5 for a bag. Proceeds benefit church missions. (803) 776-4074
HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will present two free programs at 11 a.m. May 20, 2117 Clemson Road. Project Hope dispatches deputies to call and visit Richland County residents age 60 and older every month, conduct safety checks of their homes, and identify services to assist them. Project Lifesaver trains deputies to safeguard “at-risk wanderers,” such as individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and children with special needs. (803) 788-5088; www.discoverhopeonline.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Dinner Bells will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall, 308 E. Main St., Lexington. The Joyful Noise Handbell Choir will perform, and Hudson’s Smokehouse will cater. Tickets are $10 per person at (803) 359-4146. lexingtonbaptist.org
Free family photos will be available Sunday for Mother’s Day. A professional photographer will be in the foyer and a casual photo booth will be in the children’s building.
LIVING WATER CHRISTIAN OUTREACH CENTER: In His Presence Women’s Conference will be Thursday through May 20, 2229-D Decker Blvd. Guest speakers are Dr. Barbara R. Payton of Glory Church International, 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. May 20; evangelist Linda Boodle of Ridgeville, 7 p.m. May 19 and 11:30 a.m. May 20; and the Rev. Naomi Smith of Florence, 9 a.m. May 20. A closing session and lunch will be 1 p.m. May 20. (803) 699-9346
MOUNT HEBRON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Go Forth sale will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Go Forth Mission House, 3041 Leaphart Road, West Columbia. Available items include clothing, household items, kitchen goods, books and furniture. Fill a bag of clothing for $5. (803) 786-3645
NEW BEGINNING BAPTIST CHURCH: DIVAS Women’s Weekend Celebration will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 20 and 8:30 a.m. May 21, 9601 Caughman Road. Conference Day on May 20 features food, fellowship, vendors and guest speaker Rev. Venita Lane of New Beginning Outreach Ministries. Women’s Day on May 21 features a consecration service at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship at 10:15 a.m. Guest speaker is the Rev. Melissa Benton of Antioch AME Zion Church in Eastover. (803) 695-1195; www.newbeginningbaptistchurch.com
SAINT ANDREWS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A free community appreciation event will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 6952 St. Andrews Road. The event features an art show, jazz band, bell choir, children’s area with a bounce house, fingerprinting, face painting, field games, police K-9 demonstrations, fire truck displays, food vendors, music and carnival activities. The event replaces the church’s annual classic car and truck show, so a smaller cruise-in will be included without prizes or trophies. Contact katie@dubosegroup.com to participate in the cruise-in; include the year, make and model of your car or truck, as well as your preferred email address and your mailing address. (803) 732-2273; www.sapc.net
SAXE GOTHA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Lexington County Choral Society will perform a concert entitled “Music for the 21st Century” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 5503 Sunset Blvd. Guest performers include the Batesburg-Leesville and White Knoll high school choirs. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 or older and members of the military, and $5 for students at www.lexcochoralsoc.org or at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m.
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Greater Columbia Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will host a screening of the 1923 silent film “Safety Last” at 7 p.m. Friday, 3407 Devine St. The feature-length comedy starring Harold Lloyd will be accompanied by theater organist Ron Carter of Marietta, Ga. Free to the public, but donations will be accepted. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s scholarship fund for organ students. (803) 781-9781
SHILOH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A silent auction and dinner on the Spirit of Lake Murray will be May 21; reservations are $50 at (803) 206-6168 or palbook@aol.com by Sunday. Proceeds benefit church expansion.
ST. ANDREWS BAPTIST CHURCH: The Palmetto Mastersingers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 230 Bush River Road. Tickets are $15 at www.palmettomastersingers.org or at the door. Children 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. (803) 798-7325
See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith. Send information for Matters of Faith to calendars@thestate.com. Please include the kind of event, the date, time, a phone number and an address. The deadline is noon Monday for Friday’s listings.
Comments