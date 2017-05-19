Matters of faith: May 19 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: A chapter meeting will be 2-5 p.m. May 27 at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Misty M. Beller will teach a free class, “Three Things To Do Now To Prepare for Your Book Launch.” (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Comedian and author Arnold Breman will perform a new program, “Laughter Is the Best Medicine,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. The program is a 100-year salute to American Jewish comedians, from Fanny Brice to Jerry Seinfeld. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. (803) 782-2500. www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
BROOKLAND BAPTIST CHURCH: The church is a sponsor for Family Fest 2017, at 4 p.m. May 28 at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Performers include Vashawn Mitchell, Anita Wilson, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Deel, and Will and Alexis. A Memorial Day tribute to fallen veterans will be at 6 p.m. Free.
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: DivorceCare will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays through July 19, 2700 Bush River Road. You may join anytime; register before the meeting at (803) 606-2999 or divorcecare.shannon@mindspring.com. Child care available to age 11. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
COLUMBIA YOUNG ADULT CATHOLICS: The third annual Diocese of Charleston YAClympics will be 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at picnic shelter No. 3 at Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Road. Sign up at http://bit.ly/2r5o9rF. Sandwiches will be provided for lunch; take side dishes or snacks to share. stthomasmoreusc.org/young-adults; colayacs@gmail.com
GREENLAWN BAPTIST CHURCH: A huge thrift sale will be 1-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 6612 Garners Ferry Road. Available items include furniture, a tanning bed, books, toys, CDs, household items, holiday items, linens, clothes, shoes and pocketbooks; some items are new, with and without tags. Clothing is $5 for a bag. Proceeds benefit church missions. (803) 776-4074
HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will present two free programs at 11 a.m. Saturday, 2117 Clemson Road. Project Hope dispatches deputies to call and visit Richland County residents age 60 and older every month, conduct safety checks of their homes, and identify services to assist them. Project Lifesaver trains deputies to safeguard “at-risk wanderers,” such as individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and children with special needs. (803) 788-5088; www.discoverhopeonline.org
JONES MEMORIAL AME ZION CHURCH: The church will celebrate Community, Family and Friends Day during the 11 a.m. service Sunday, 2400 Barhamville Road. (803) 787-0877
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: A lunch and learn entitled “Hospice: How Much Do You Really Know about This?” will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the fellowship hall, 308 E. Main St., Lexington. Guest speaker is Ashley Bouknight of South Carolina Hospice and Palliative Care. Lunch is $6 per person; pay at the door, but make reservations by Monday through Debbie at (803) 996-8843 or dsmith@lexingtonbaptist.org.
Concert in the park will be 6 p.m. May 28 at the Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. The Lexington Baptist Church orchestra will perform. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
LIVING WATER CHRISTIAN OUTREACH CENTER: In His Presence Women’s Conference continues through Saturday, 2229-D Decker Blvd. Guest speakers are Dr. Barbara R. Payton of Glory Church International, 10 a.m. Saturday; evangelist Linda Boodle of Ridgeville, 7 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and the Rev. Naomi Smith of Florence, 9 a.m. Saturday. A closing session and lunch will be 1 p.m. Saturday. (803) 699-9346
MACEDONIA LUTHERAN CHURCH: The outdoor worship season begins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity. The church is located across the bay from Dreher Island State Park; worshipers may come by boat, by car or on foot. The outdoor worship season continues through Sept. 17. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and a traditional service is at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. (803) 364-3787; www.macedonialutheran.net
NEW BEGINNING BAPTIST CHURCH: DIVAS Women’s Weekend Celebration will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 9601 Caughman Road. Conference Day on Saturday features food, fellowship, vendors and guest speaker Rev. Venita Lane of New Beginning Outreach Ministries. Women’s Day on Sunday features a consecration service at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship at 10:15 a.m. Guest speaker is the Rev. Melissa Benton of Antioch AME Zion Church in Eastover. (803) 695-1195; www.newbeginningbaptistchurch.com
ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH: The St. Peter’s Young Adult Professionals will host Tapping Theology at 6 p.m. Monday at Arabesque, 2930 Devine St. Father Gary Linsky will lead a discussion on the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Young adults ages 21-39 are welcome. (803) 779-0036; www.visitstpeters.org
See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith. Send information for Matters of Faith to calendars@thestate.com. Please include the kind of event, the date, time, a phone number and an address. The deadline is noon Monday for Friday’s listings.
Comments