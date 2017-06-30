Matters of faith: June 30 and beyond

ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 2600 Ashland Road. Farmer is Jerald Stevens. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.org
CHRISTIAN CONGREGATION OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES: Annual conventions will continue Friday through Sunday at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. The general public is invited. Admission is free, and no collections are accepted. www.jw.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: DivorceCare will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays through July 19, 2700 Bush River Road. You may join anytime; register before the meeting at (803) 606-2999 or divorcecare.shannon@mindspring.com. Child care available to age 11. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 7:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, 1301 Richland St. Farmer is Abraham McFadden. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF COLUMBIA: The 30th annual Carolina Celebration of Liberty will be 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1306 Hampton St. Special guest will be Fort Jackson’s commanding Sgt. Maj. Lamont Christian. Doors open one hour before the presentation, which features a cast of 400, thousands of flags and indoor fireworks. Free. (803) 256-4251; fbccola.com
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 410 Harbison Blvd. Farmer is Oscar Stevens. (803) 732-1899; www.gracecolumbia.org
HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: A caregivers’ support group meets 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, 2117 Clemson Road. The group is for caregivers of individuals going through life changes or facing cancer, lupus or other diseases. For information, contact Chrysty at (803) 708-6000. www.discoverhopeonline.org
KATIE & IRWIN KAHN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER: Camp Gesher continues through Aug. 11, 306 Flora Drive. Day camp with innovative programming and a focus on positive values and character education. Rates include swimming and tennis lessons and lunches. Synagogue affiliation discounts available. Age 2 1/2 through rising ninth-graders. (803) 787-2023, ext. 210; www.jcccolumbia.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: A celebration of freedom worship service will be 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 308 E. Main St., Lexington. No Sunday school or Wee Care for children under 5. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
The Isaacs will perform 6 p.m. July 9 in the worship center. Tickets are $10 per person at lexingtonbaptist.org/isaacs.
MACEDONIA LUTHERAN CHURCH: Outdoor worship services are 8:30 a.m. Sundays, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity. The church is located across the bay from Dreher Island State Park; worshipers may come by boat, by car or on foot. The outdoor worship season continues through Sept. 17. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and a traditional service is at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. (803) 364-3787; www.macedonialutheran.net
MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: The monthly singing will be 6 p.m. Saturday, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Guests will be Forever Changed and the Believers Quartet. A love offering will be accepted, and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com
NEW WILLIAMS STREET BAPTIST CHURCH: A women’s day program will be 3 p.m. July 9, 5408 Middleton St. (803) 735-0140
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Holy communion will be 8 a.m. Sunday, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. (803) 827-0692
SHANDON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, 607 Woodrow St. Farmer is Abraham McFadden. (803) 771-4408; www.shandonpres.org
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 3407 Devine St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 256-8383; www.shandon-umc.org
TREE OF LIFE CONGREGATION: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Thursdays, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 787-2182; www.tolsc.org
TRINITY EPISCOPAL CATHEDRAL: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Sundays, 1100 Sumter St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 771-7300; www.trinitysc.org
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF COLUMBIA: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, 2701 Heyward St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 799-0845; uucolumbia.org
WASHINGTON STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 1401 Washington St. Farmer is James Graham. (803) 256-2417; wsmethodist.org
VIRGINIA WINGARD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays, 1500 Broad River Road. Farmer is Abraham McFadden. (803) 772-0794; virginiawingardumc.com
ZION PILGRIM BAPTIST CHURCH: The church’s 144th anniversary celebration will be 3 p.m. July 9, 258 Old Bluff Road, Hopkins. Guest speaker will be the Rev. James Fitzgerald of Zion Damascus Baptist Church No. 2. (803) 695-7522
