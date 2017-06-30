NewSpring Church to address changes a year after split with Perry Noble

NewSpring Church officials are aware of questions about its future a year after it split with founder Perry Noble, and church leaders are planning big announcements in July.

Church spokeswoman Suzanne Swift said the NewSpring Leadership Night on July 21, at all 14 campuses, will outline where the church will head for years to come.

"It's been a different kind of year for the church," Swift said. "We're definitely looking to celebrate a lot of things. We'll share what's next and what's coming."

She said the church's leadership has been working on a plan for what happens next at NewSpring and they'll take questions at the meeting.

Has attendance dropped? Has the split with Noble affected the ministry? Who will take over for Noble?

Swift said those are some of the common questions, and the church hopes to answer those, along with addressing the pastoral structure and leadership of the church.

She said the Rev. Clayton King, who has taken on senior pastor duties since Noble was fired in July 2016, will stay on as a permanent member of the church.

The meeting will be different than most church services, which are broadcast live and archived on church social media pages. Swift said the meeting is open to the public, and certainly to members, but will not be broadcast.

Swift declined to talk about church attendance figures during the past year. NewSpring is one of the nation's largest churches and the largest in the state, drawing at least 30,000 a week at its 14 campuses and live-streaming the sermons and messages to many more.

The details about the changes will not be available before the meeting, in an effort to share the updates with the church's members first, Swift said.