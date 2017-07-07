Matters of faith: July 7 and beyond

ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 2600 Ashland Road. Farmer is Jerald Stevens. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.org
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Movies, Shabbat and dinner will be 5:45 p.m. July 14, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Dinner includes pizza, pasta, salad and a dessert. Movies will begin at 6 p.m., with three options for children, teens and adults. Friday eve service will follow. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger, with a maximum family cost of $30. RSVP to the synagogue office, (803) 782-2500. www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: DivorceCare will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays through July 19, 2700 Bush River Road. You may join anytime; register before the meeting at (803) 606-2999 or divorcecare.shannon@mindspring.com. Child care available to age 11. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
Dementia Dialogues will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 15 at Brown Chapel. The training developed by the University of South Carolina and approved by the Alzheimer’s Association is free, and anyone is welcome. Sitter vouchers are available for caregivers; contact Respite director Deby Stewart at (864) 622-0576 or dstewart1@alz.org for an application. RSVP for the training to (803) 798-4488 or lifecare@clcolumbia.com.
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 7:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, 1301 Richland St. Farmer is Abraham McFadden. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 410 Harbison Blvd. Farmer is Oscar Stevens. (803) 732-1899; www.gracecolumbia.org
HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH: A caregivers’ support group meets 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, 2117 Clemson Road. The group is for caregivers of individuals going through life changes or facing cancer, lupus or other diseases. For information, contact Chrysty at (803) 708-6000. www.discoverhopeonline.org
JONES MEMORIAL AME ZION CHURCH: Vacation Bible school will be 6-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 2400 Barhamville Road. Programs available for all ages. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. (803) 787-0877
KATIE & IRWIN KAHN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER: Camp Gesher continues through Aug. 11, 306 Flora Drive. Day camp with innovative programming and a focus on positive values and character education. Rates include swimming and tennis lessons and lunches. Synagogue affiliation discounts available. Age 2 1/2 through rising ninth-graders. (803) 787-2023, ext. 210; www.jcccolumbia.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: The Isaacs will perform 6 p.m. Sunday in the worship center, 308 E. Main St., Lexington. Tickets are $10 per person at lexingtonbaptist.org/isaacs. (803) 359-4146
MACEDONIA LUTHERAN CHURCH: Outdoor worship services are 8:30 a.m. Sundays, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity. The church is located across the bay from Dreher Island State Park; worshipers may come by boat, by car or on foot. The outdoor worship season continues through Sept. 17. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and a traditional service is at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. (803) 364-3787; www.macedonialutheran.net
MOUNT HEBRON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A community sale will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Go Forth Mission House, 3041 Leaphart Road, West Columbia. Items for sale include bicycles, household items, clothing for children and adults, books and toys. Proceeds benefit the mission. (803) 786-3645
NEW WILLIAMS STREET BAPTIST CHURCH: A women’s day program will be 3 p.m. Sunday, 5408 Middleton St. (803) 735-0140
OUR LADY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH: A yard sale will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m. July 15 and after the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Masses on July 16, 195 Amicks Ferry Road, Chapin. (803) 345-3962; ollchapin.org
SAXE GOTHA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Summer basketball camp for ages 6-11 will be 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Thursday in the gym, 5503 Sunset Blvd. Registration is $75 per child at (803) 359-7770, ext. 11, or www.saxegotha.org. Camp is limited to 48 players.
Kelly’s Flip-Fly Gymnastics for ages 3-10 will be 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Thursday in the Light House. Registration is $90 per child at (803) 359-0433 or kellysgymn.com.
SHANDON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, 607 Woodrow St. Farmer is Abraham McFadden. (803) 771-4408; www.shandonpres.org
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 3407 Devine St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 256-8383; www.shandon-umc.org
ST. ALBAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH: The annual indoor yard sale and bake sale will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m. July 15, 403 Park Road, Lexington. Proceeds benefit missions in Ecuador. (803) 359-2444
ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH: Tapping Theology will be 6 p.m. Monday at Arabesque, 2930 Devine St. The topic is Catholic sacraments. (803) 779-0036; www.visitstpeters.org
TREE OF LIFE CONGREGATION: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Thursdays, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 787-2182; www.tolsc.org
TRINITY EPISCOPAL CATHEDRAL: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Sundays, 1100 Sumter St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 771-7300; www.trinitysc.org
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF COLUMBIA: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, 2701 Heyward St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 799-0845; uucolumbia.org
VILLAGECHURCH: Vacation Bible school will be 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Wednesday, 574 Rimer Pond Road, Blythewood. The theme is “Gadgets and Gizmos.” Open to rising first- through sixth-graders, but infant and preschool child care provided for all volunteers. Registration is free at blythewoodvillage.com. (803) 419-0989
WASHINGTON STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 1401 Washington St. Farmer is James Graham. (803) 256-2417; wsmethodist.org
VIRGINIA WINGARD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays, 1500 Broad River Road. Farmer is Abraham McFadden. (803) 772-0794; virginiawingardumc.com
ZION PILGRIM BAPTIST CHURCH: The church’s 144th anniversary celebration will be 3 p.m. Sunday, 258 Old Bluff Road, Hopkins. Guest speaker will be the Rev. James Fitzgerald of Zion Damascus Baptist Church No. 2. (803) 695-7522
