Matters of faith: Sept. 8 and beyond

ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A youth open house will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2600 Ashland Road. Bring a side dish or dessert to share, your children, and a pen to fill out forms and sign up for events. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.org
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: As part of the Solomon-Tenenbaum Lectureship in Jewish Studies, Dr. Deborah E. Lipstadt will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the ballroom at MyCarolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate St. Lipstadt is the author of “Denial: Holocaust History on Trial,” which recounts her legal battle against David Irving, who accused her of libel when she declared him a Holocaust denier. A book signing will follow her lecture, titled “Contemporary Anti-Semitism: An Enduring Form of Prejudice and Hatred.” (803) 777-4203
A special Shabbat service will be 9:45 a.m. Sept. 16, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jacobs will be honored for his service to Beth Shalom. A kiddush luncheon will follow.
A combined Selichot service with Tree of Life Congregation will be 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Beth Shalom.
A candle-lighting Erev Rosh Hashana service will be 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
First Day Rosh Hashana services will be 9 a.m. Sept. 21. Children’s services will follow at the following times: 10:15-10:45 a.m., preschool through first grade; 11:15-11:45 a.m., second through fifth grade; 12-1 p.m. middle and high school Torah study.
Tashlich service will be 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 on the wooden bridge across from the Cutler Jewish Dayschool.
Second Eve Rosh Hashana service will be 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
Second Day Rosh Hashana luncheon will follow services, around 2 p.m., Sept. 22. The menu includes a boneless chicken breast, roasted potatoes, long green beans, apples and honey, a pomegranate, a dinner roll and dessert. Required reservations are $18 for adults and $8 for children younger than 12. RSVP to the synagogue office, (803) 782-2500, and pay by Sept. 18. www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: Word, Spirit & Power Conference 2017 will be 7-9 p.m. Friday; 6-8 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, 2700 Bush River Road. All events will be in the main auditorium, except the 10 a.m. Sunday service; a recording will be shown in Brown Chapel. The free conferences includes a time of praise, worship, teaching, ministry and prayer, with speakers and authors R.T. Kendall, Jack Taylor and Charles Carrin. For children, Kidz Ablaze activities are available for ages 5-11, and a nursery is available for infants through 4-year-olds. A love offering will be accepted. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
Kingsmen breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. Sept. 16 in the Kidz Auditorium. Humorist Glen Ward will speak. Suggested donation is $3 to $5 per meal. To sign up, contact Gary Shull at (803) 238-7795 or shullg@bellsouth.net.
COLUMBIA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKER): An Alternatives to Violence Project basic community workshop will be 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 16, and 1-6 p.m. Sept. 17, 120 Pisgah Church Road. The hands-on, activity-based intensive workshop teaches nonviolent conflict resolution. Registration is $40 through Friday, then $60, at https://tinyurl.com/ydakqtdw. (803) 780-4197; (803) 782-0015
EASTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A women’s conference, “Cultivate,” will be 7-9 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, 3200 Trenholm Road. Kelly Minter – a writer, speaker and musician from Nashville, Tennessee – will speak. Registration is $35 per person ($30 per person in groups of 10 or more; $25, students) at http://eastminsterpres.org/kellyminter. (803) 256-1654; eastminsterpres.org
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A service of healing and thanksgiving will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1301 Richland St. All are welcome. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
GRACE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: A food drive in partnership with Harvest Hope will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 5403 Pinestraw Road. The drive is in response to large numbers of layoffs in the Midlands recently. Most needed items include peanut butter, canned soups, canned meats, canned vegetables, pasta, baby and adult diapers, and shelf-stable food. To volunteer or donate, contact Thomas Carter at (719) 963-4260 or Carol Moser at (803) 782-6327. (803) 960-7086
GREENVIEW FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH: A women’s day celebration will be 10 a.m. Sept. 17, 101 Isaac St. Guest speaker is the Rev. Mary Spry-Danner. (803) 256-4024
KATIE & IRWIN KAHN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER: The Columbia Jewish Film Festival will offer a preview screening of “My Hero Brother” at 7 p.m. Thursday, 306 Flora Drive. A group of young people with Down syndrome, accompanied by their brothers and sisters, embark on a demanding trip through the Indian Himalayas. Unresolved familial conflicts boil up occasionally, but the siblings bond as they deal with formidable physical and emotional challenges. Free and open to the public. (803) 787-2023; www.jcccolumbia.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Fam Jab will be 6 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall, 308 E. Main St., Lexington. The free event includes dinner and worship. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
LIFE LIVING MINISTRIES: The gospel play “Don’t Cheat Yourself” will be 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 6708 Two Notch Road. The play is about womanhood, relationships, confronting the past, embracing the future and finding God in all of it. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. (803) 404-8380; www.lifeliving.org
MACEDONIA LUTHERAN CHURCH: Outdoor worship services are 8:30 a.m. Sundays, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity. The church is located across the bay from Dreher Island State Park; worshipers may come by boat, by car or on foot. The outdoor worship season continues through Sept. 17. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and a traditional service is at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. (803) 364-3787; www.macedonialutheran.net
NEW BEGINNING BAPTIST CHURCH: The Blessed Men of God will host a men’s day and choir anniversary celebration Sept. 16-17, 9601 Caughman Road. A prayer breakfast and conference will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16; speakers are the Revs. Tony Jones and Roosevelt Perkins. Sept. 17 events include a consecration service, 8:30-9 a.m.; Sunday school, 9-10 a.m.; a men’s day celebration worship service, 10:15 a.m.; and the men’s choir anniversary celebration, 3 p.m. (803) 695-1195; www.newbeginningbaptistchurch.com
NEW ST. THOMAS REFORMED EPISCOPAL CHURCH: A fish fry and hot dog sale will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 5709 Ames Road. Proceeds benefit the building fund. (803) 691-0611
OUR SAVIOUR LUTHERAN CHURCH: A free shred event will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 1500 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. Limit is four containers, but depending on the crowd, you may drive through the line as many times as you like. Monetary donations and donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted. (803) 794-8180; oursaviour.net
SHANDON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The outreach ministry invites the Shandon neighborhood to fill a truck with donations for Harvest Hope, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, 607 Woodrow St. Look for the classic Chevy Cheyenne pickup in the parking lot to donate nonperishable food items. (803) 771-4408; www.shandonpres.org
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 3407 Devine St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 256-8383; www.shandon-umc.org
UNION UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Lexington Medical Center’s Community Outreach Ministries will perform health screenings 7-10 a.m. Sept. 18, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo. Free screenings include blood pressure assessment, glucose, lipid profile (total cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol), HDL (good cholesterol) and triglycerides. Paid screenings include a thyroid panel for $32 and a vitamin D evaluation for $40. Results will be mailed directly to the person tested. Flu shots will be available for a cost. Participants should fast for 12 hours before screening but may drink water. Appointments are available to the public through the church office, (803) 781-3013. www.unionunitedmethodist.org
WASHINGTON STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Columbia District United Methodist Women will host their 45th annual meeting 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 16, 1401 Washington St. Registration is $20 through Debra Schooler, (803) 353-9827, by Sept. 8.
VIRGINIA WINGARD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays, 1500 Broad River Road. Farmer is Abraham McFadden. (803) 772-0794; virginiawingardumc.com
