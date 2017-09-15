Matters of faith: Sept. 15 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: A chapter meeting will be 2-5 p.m. Sept. 23 at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Guest speaker is Yvonne Lehman, acquisitions editor for Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas. (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: A special Shabbat service will be 9:45 a.m. Saturday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jacobs will be honored for his service to Beth Shalom. A kiddush luncheon will follow. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
A combined Selichot service with Tree of Life Congregation will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Beth Shalom.
A candle-lighting Erev Rosh Hashana service will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
First Day Rosh Hashana services will be 9 a.m. Thursday. Children’s services will follow at these times: 10:15-10:45 a.m., preschool through first grade; 11:15-11:45 a.m., second through fifth grade; 12-1 p.m. middle and high school Torah study.
Tashlich service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the wooden bridge across from the Cutler Jewish Dayschool.
Second Eve Rosh Hashana service will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Second Day Rosh Hashana services will be 9 a.m. Sept. 22. Children’s services will follow at these times: 10:15-10:45 a.m., preschool through first grade; 11:15-11:45 a.m., second through fifth grade; 12-1 p.m. middle and high school Torah study.
Second Day Rosh Hashana luncheon will follow services, around 2 p.m., Sept. 22. The menu includes a boneless chicken breast, roasted potatoes, long green beans, apples and honey, a pomegranate, a dinner roll and dessert. Required reservations are $18 for adults and $8 for children younger than 12. RSVP to the synagogue office, (803) 782-2500, and pay by Monday.
Shabbat morning services will be 9:45 a.m. Sept. 23.
Kever Avot services will be Sept. 24 at the following times: 11 a.m. at Arcadia Lakes Cemetery, 1401 Arcadia Lakes Drive; noon at Whaley Street Cemetery, 1300 Whaley St.; and 1:15 p.m. at the Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery, 720 Blanding St.
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: Kingsmen breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. Saturday in the Kidz Auditorium, 2700 Bush River Road. Humorist Glen Ward will speak. Suggested donation is $3 to $5 per meal. To sign up, contact Gary Shull at (803) 238-7795 or shullg@bellsouth.net. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
COLUMBIA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKER): An Alternatives to Violence Project basic community workshop will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, 120 Pisgah Church Road. The hands-on, activity-based intensive workshop teaches nonviolent conflict resolution. Registration is $60 at https://tinyurl.com/ydakqtdw.
Stuart M. Andrews Jr. will speak at 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Andrews, a partner at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, will discuss prison mental health services. (803) 780-4197; (803) 782-0015
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: The Ebenezer choir will participate in a combined worship service at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 as part of the Reformation 500 celebration. A group will travel together from Ebenezer, 1301 Richland St., to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St., Charlotte. Contact David Turner at (803) 765-9430, ext. 17, or dturner@ebenezerlutheran.org to go. Or, watch via live stream at http://media.covenantpresby.org.
GREATER WORKS MINISTRY: The ministry will celebrate its 13th anniversary at 7 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 22, 2 p.m. Sept. 23 and 11 a.m. Sept. 24, 1700 Alta Vista Drive, Suite 270. Speakers are the Rev. Charles Goodwin of Jars of Clay Ministry, Thursday; Vernelle Bellamy, co-pastor of Community Holy Outreach for Christ, Sept. 22; Bishop Eddie Bellamy of Community Holy Outreach for Christ, Sept. 23; and Elder Yolanda Bowers, Sept. 24. (803) 572-0282; (803) 764-2720
GREENVIEW FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH: A women’s day celebration will be 10 a.m. Sunday, 101 Isaac St. Guest speaker is the Rev. Mary Spry-Danner. (803) 256-4024
LEBANON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Homecoming will be 11 a.m. Sept. 24, 10220 Garners Ferry Road, Eastover. Dr. Mark Williams will speak. A time capsule buried in 1992 will be retrieved and a new one buried. (803) 776-4604; www.lebanonscumc.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Upward Sports registration is $80 through Oct. 7, then $90 through Oct. 14 at lexingtonbaptist.org. Basketball is available to girls and boys in kindergarten through sixth grade, and cheerleading is available for girls in kindergarten through fourth grade. Practices begin Nov. 6, 308 E. Main St., Lexington, and the season continues through the first week of February. (803) 996-8828; lbcupwarddirector@gmail.com
MACEDONIA LUTHERAN CHURCH: The season’s last outdoor worship services is 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity. The church is located across the bay from Dreher Island State Park; worshipers may come by boat, by car or on foot. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and a traditional service is at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. (803) 364-3787; www.macedonialutheran.net
NEW BEGINNING BAPTIST CHURCH: The Blessed Men of God will host a men’s day and choir anniversary celebration Saturday and Sunday, 9601 Caughman Road. A prayer breakfast and conference will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; speakers are the Revs. Tony Jones and Roosevelt Perkins. Sunday events include a consecration service, 8:30-9 a.m.; Sunday school, 9-10 a.m.; a men’s day celebration worship service, 10:15 a.m.; and the men’s choir anniversary celebration, 3 p.m. (803) 695-1195; www.newbeginningbaptistchurch.com
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 3407 Devine St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 256-8383; www.shandon-umc.org
SOUTH CAROLINA UNITED METHODIST CONFERENCE: The Bishop’s Golf Tournament for Africa University will be Sept. 25 at Cobblestone Park Golf Club, 1298 University Parkway, Blythewood. For information, call Ron Friday at (803) 210-6103 or the Rev. John Culp at (803) 360-6004.
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH: The Columbia chapter of the American Guild of Organists present Monty Bennett of Charlotte at 7 p.m. Sept. 25, 2827 Wheat St. In addition to performing, Bennett will discuss his recent trip to Israel as the U.S. representative to the International Organ Festival. During the festival, he performed the Eastern premiere of “Nigerian Suite” by Godwin Sadoh, an organist, composer and musicologist from Nigeria. (803) 799-4767; www.stjohnscolumbia.org
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: A community feeding will be noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 23, 5200 Fairfield Road. The meal is free. No carry-outs. (803) 786-9129
UNION UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Lexington Medical Center’s Community Outreach Ministries will perform health screenings 7-10 a.m. Monday, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo. Free screenings include blood pressure assessment, glucose, lipid profile (total cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol), HDL (good cholesterol) and triglycerides. Paid screenings include a thyroid panel for $32 and a vitamin D evaluation for $40. Results will be mailed directly to the person tested. Flu shots will be available for a cost. Participants should fast for 12 hours before screening but may drink water. Appointments are available to the public through the church office, (803) 781-3013. www.unionunitedmethodist.org
ZION CANAAN MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A celebration of the Rev. Bobby L. Smith’s 50 years in ministry will be 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Levi C. Chavous Conference Center, 5335 Ridgeway St. Tickets are $30 per person through the church office, (803) 935-0132.
