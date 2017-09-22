Matters of faith: Sept. 22 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: A chapter meeting will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Guest speaker is Yvonne Lehman, acquisitions editor for Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas. (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Second Day Rosh Hashana services will be 9 a.m. Friday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Children’s services will follow at these times: 10:15-10:45 a.m., preschool through first grade; 11:15-11:45 a.m., second through fifth grade; 12-1 p.m. middle and high school Torah study. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
Shabbat morning services will be 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
Kever Avot services will be Sunday at the following times and locations: 11 a.m. at Arcadia Lakes Cemetery, 1401 Arcadia Lakes Drive; noon at Whaley Street Cemetery, 1300 Whaley St.; and 1:15 p.m. at the Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery, 720 Blanding St.
Kol Nidre will be 6:45 p.m. Sept. 29. Be seated by 6:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur observances begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 30. A Yizkor service will be around 1:45 p.m. Children’s services will be at these times: 10:15-10:45 a.m., preschool through first grade; 11:15-11:45 a.m., second through fifth grade; 12-1 p.m. middle and high school Torah study.
Minhah and Neilah will be 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30. A break-fast meal will be served after services, around 8 p.m. RSVP to the synagogue office, (803) 782-2500.
Tuesdays with Friends will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. Singer Diana Damos will perform opera and popular music with accompanist Claudio Olivera. Free and open to the public.
A Sukkot family cookout and Erev Sukkot services will be 5:45 p.m. Oct. 4. A dinner of hot dogs and hamburgers (vegetarian options available) is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. Bring decorations to hang in the sukkah. Services will follow games, activities, dinner and dessert. RSVP and pay by Sept. 29.
First Day of Sukkot will be 9:45 a.m. Oct. 5.
CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF CHARLESTON: The Hispanic Youth Ministry will host a dance night social from 6 p.m. Sept. 30 to 1 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Emerald Ballroom, 1333 Omarest Drive. Several instructors will teach salsa, bachata, cumbia, swing and shag from 6-9 p.m., and after 9 a.m., the dance floor is open. Refreshments and appetizers will be provided; bring your own drinks. Register at eventbrite.com for a head count; tickets are $10 at the door. Proceeds benefit Birthright of Columbia. The Diocese of Charleston includes all of South Carolina. sccatholic.org
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: The Ebenezer choir will participate in a combined worship service at 2 p.m. Saturday as part of the Reformation 500 celebration. A group will travel together to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St., Charlotte. Contact David Turner at (803) 765-9430, ext. 17, or dturner@ebenezerlutheran.org to go. Or, watch via live stream at http://media.covenantpresby.org.
The Georgia Boy Choir will perform 7 p.m. Sept. 30, 1301 Richland St. Admission is free. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
GREATER WORKS MINISTRY: The ministry will celebrate its 13th anniversary at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, 1700 Alta Vista Drive, Suite 270. Speakers are Vernelle Bellamy, co-pastor of Community Holy Outreach for Christ, Friday; Bishop Eddie Bellamy of Community Holy Outreach for Christ, Saturday; and Elder Yolanda Bowers, Sunday. (803) 572-0282; (803) 764-2720
LEBANON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Homecoming will be 11 a.m. Sunday, 10220 Garners Ferry Road, Eastover. Dr. Mark Williams will speak. A time capsule buried in 1992 will be retrieved and a new one buried. (803) 776-4604; www.lebanonscumc.org
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: A game day tailgate will be Sept. 29 at Lexington High School, 2463 Augusta Highway, Lexington. The game against River Bluff begins at 7:30 p.m. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
Spirit Fall, a worship experience, will be 6 p.m. Oct. 1, 308 E. Main St., Lexington.
Upward Sports registration is $80 through Oct. 7, then $90 through Oct. 14 at lexingtonbaptist.org. Basketball is available to girls and boys in kindergarten through sixth grade, and cheerleading is available for girls in kindergarten through fourth grade. Practices begin Nov. 6, and the season continues through the first week of February. (803) 996-8828; lbcupwarddirector@gmail.com
LUTHERAN THEOLOGICAL SOUTHERN SEMINARY: Dr. Haider Warraich will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 in Stavros Lecture Hall, 4201 N. Main St. The physician, writer and clinical researcher will discuss his recent book, “Modern Death: How Medicine Changed the End of Life.” Registration is free and open to the public at moderndeath.eventbrite.com. (803) 791-4306
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 3407 Devine St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 256-8383; www.shandon-umc.org
SOUTH CAROLINA UNITED METHODIST CONFERENCE: The Bishop’s Golf Tournament for Africa University will be Monday at Cobblestone Park Golf Club, 1298 University Parkway, Blythewood. For information, call Ron Friday at (803) 210-6103 or the Rev. John Culp at (803) 360-6004.
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH: The Columbia chapter of the American Guild of Organists present Monty Bennett of Charlotte at 7 p.m. Monday, 2827 Wheat St. In addition to performing, Bennett will discuss his recent trip to Israel as the U.S. representative to the International Organ Festival. During the festival, he performed the Eastern premiere of “Nigerian Suite” by Godwin Sadoh, an organist, composer and musicologist from Nigeria. (803) 799-4767; www.stjohnscolumbia.org
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH: The blessing of the animals will be 4 p.m. Oct. 1, 213 St. Johns Church Road, Lexington. Large and small animals and photos of pets are welcome, and children may bring stuffed toys. Water and treats will be provided. (803) 957-5402; http://stjohnslexington.com
ST. MARTIN’S-IN-THE-FIELDS EPISCOPAL CHURCH: The annual Jazz Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 5220 Clemson Ave. Dick Goodwin’s Jazz Quintet will join the adult choir for the soulful service. (803) 787-0392; www.stmartinsinthefields.com
ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH: The Young Professionals Group will host Tapping Theology at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Arabesque, 2930 Devine St. Father Andrew Fryml will speak. (803) 779-0036; www.visitstpeters.org
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: A community feeding will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, 5200 Fairfield Road. The meal is free. No carry-outs. (803) 786-9129
ZION CANAAN MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A celebration of the Rev. Bobby L. Smith’s 50 years in ministry will be 6 p.m. Saturday at the Levi C. Chavous Conference Center, 5335 Ridgeway St. Tickets are $30 per person through the church office, (803) 935-0132.
