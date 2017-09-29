Matters of faith: Sept. 29 and beyond

BELL MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH: A gospel program will celebrate the pastor’s 19th anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday, 7205 Farrow Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is free; a love offering will be accepted. (803) 754-3944
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Kol Nidre will be 6:45 p.m. Friday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Be seated by 6:30 p.m. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
Yom Kippur observances begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. A Yizkor service will be around 1:45 p.m. Children’s services will be at these times: 10:15-10:45 a.m., preschool through first grade; 11:15-11:45 a.m., second through fifth grade; 12-1 p.m. middle and high school Torah study.
Minhah and Neilah will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday. A break-fast meal will be served after services, around 8 p.m. RSVP to the synagogue office, (803) 782-2500.
Tuesdays with Friends will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Singer Diana Damos will perform opera and popular music with accompanist Claudio Olivera. Free and open to the public.
A Sukkot family cookout and Erev Sukkot services will be 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. A dinner of hot dogs and hamburgers (vegetarian options available) is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. Bring decorations to hang in the sukkah. Services will follow games, activities, dinner and dessert. RSVP and pay by Friday.
First Day of Sukkot will be 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF CHARLESTON: The Hispanic Youth Ministry will host a dance night social from 6 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at the Emerald Ballroom, 1333 Omarest Drive. Several instructors will teach salsa, bachata, cumbia, swing and shag from 6-9 p.m., and after 9 a.m., the dance floor is open. Refreshments and appetizers will be provided; bring your own drinks. Register at eventbrite.com for a head count; tickets are $10 at the door. Proceeds benefit Birthright of Columbia. The Diocese of Charleston includes all of South Carolina. sccatholic.org
CLEAVES MEMORIAL CME CHURCH: Fall revival services will be 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 3407 Beaumont Ave. Guest speakers are the Rev. Veronica Bailey, pastor of New Samaritan Baptist Church, Monday, and Rev. Annette Mathis, pastor of Crossroad CME Church in Iva, Tuesday. (803) 736-9884
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: The Georgia Boy Choir will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, 1301 Richland St. Admission is free. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF LEXINGTON: A screening of the film “Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict” and a panel discussion will be 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, 415 Barr Road. The panel includes Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher; Joe Shenkar, legal counsel for the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services; S.C. Reps. Chip Huggins and Eric Bedingfield; representatives from the Lexington Police Department; Bobby Brazell a certified patient service specialist in recovery from opiate addiction; and Caroline Brazell, the spouse of a recovering addict. (803) 957-0686; www.fblex.org
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Women’s day services will be 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8, 1401 Pine St. (803) 256-3670
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: A game day tailgate will be Friday at Lexington High School, 2463 Augusta Highway, Lexington. The game against River Bluff begins at 7:30 p.m. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
Spirit Fall, a worship experience, will be 6 p.m. Sunday, 308 E. Main St., Lexington.
Upward Sports registration is $80 through Oct. 7, then $90 through Oct. 14 at lexingtonbaptist.org. Basketball is available to girls and boys in kindergarten through sixth grade, and cheerleading is available for girls in kindergarten through fourth grade. Practices begin Nov. 6, and the season continues through the first week of February. (803) 996-8828; lbcupwarddirector@gmail.com
LUTHERAN THEOLOGICAL SOUTHERN SEMINARY: Dr. Haider Warraich will speak at 7 p.m. Monday in Stavros Lecture Hall, 4201 N. Main St. The physician, writer and clinical researcher will discuss his recent book, “Modern Death: How Medicine Changed the End of Life.” Registration is free and open to the public at moderndeath.eventbrite.com. (803) 791-4306
MACEDONIA LUTHERAN CHURCH: The Homecoming Day worship service will be 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity. The worship service includes Holy Communion and commemorative hymns and anthem by the choirs. A covered-dish picnic will follow. (803) 364-3787; www.macedonialutheran.net
MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: A steak supper fundraiser will be 4 p.m. Oct. 7, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Plates, which include a drink and dessert, are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. The monthly singing featuring Jordan River and the Glorymen will follow at 6 p.m. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com
MOUNT TABOR LUTHERAN CHURCH: Pan Harmonia will perform at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 B Ave., West Columbia. The concert, titled “On This Harvest Moon,” includes music by J.S. Bach, Frederik Holm and Ernesto Nazareth and features Kate Steinbeck on flute, Rosalind Buda on bassoon and Amy Brucksch on guitar. (803) 796-5948; http://mttaborlutheran.org
PROVIDENCE LUTHERAN CHURCH: The church will host a litany for the healing of our nations at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 Main St, Lexington. The service will include music and prayer for local, state, national and world leaders. (803) 359-4210; www.providencelutheranchurch.com
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 3407 Devine St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 256-8383; www.shandon-umc.org
ST. ALBAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Crystal’s Ball Blood and Donor Match Drive (and Bake Sale) will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 403 Park Road, Lexington. Crystal, a friend of St. Alban’s, needs a bone marrow transplant, and the church is raising funds to offset her medical expenses. Self-administered cheek swabs will be available to search for potential peripheral blood stem cell or bone marrow donors. Appointments available at redcrossblood.org; walk-ins welcome. (803) 359-2444
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH: The blessing of the animals will be 4 p.m. Sunday, 213 St. Johns Church Road, Lexington. Large and small animals and photos of pets are welcome, and children may bring stuffed toys. Water and treats will be provided. (803) 957-5402; http://stjohnslexington.com
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH: Comedian Chonda Pierce, aka the “Queen of Clean,” will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 12, 2003 Charleston Highway, Cayce. Tickets are $27 for general admission or $49.50 for VIP tickets at www.itickets.com or http://chonda.org. (803) 791-0440; www.tbccayce.com
