First Baptist Church of Columbia has produced The Carolina Celebration of Liberty for 30 years. It is the longest running event of its kind in South Carolina. More than 100,000 people have attended the event and it has been broadcast statewide on SCETV. From parades to indoor fireworks, the Celebration is a flag-waving patriotic extravaganza that recognizes and honors those who have fought to preserve our freedom as well as those who are presently serving our country.