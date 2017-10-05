Matters of faith: Oct. 6 and beyond

ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Festival of Faith will be Sunday through Tuesday, 2600 Ashland Road. Dinner will be provided at 6 p.m., and worship will begin at 7 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Tim McClendon of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Aiken will speak. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.org
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Second Day of Sukkot will be 9:45 a.m. Friday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
Erev Shemini Atzeret services will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Shemini Atzeret will be 9:45 a.m. Thursday, with Yizkor around 11:20 a.m.
Erev Simchat Torah and a flag procession will be Thursday evening, with nosh (make-your-own pizza) at 5:45 p.m., unrolling and dancing with the Torah at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:45 p.m.
Simchat Torah will be 9:45 a.m. Oct. 13.
BROOKLAND BAPTIST CHURCH: The Brookland Foundation will host the ninth annual Color Pink Gala at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Brookland Banquet and Conference Center, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. The event features live music by Dante Lewis and a silent auction. Tickets are $65 per person at www.brooklandfoundation.org. (803) 744-7914
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A healing service will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 1301 Richland St. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Women’s day services will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 1401 Pine St. (803) 256-3670
KATIE & IRWIN KAHN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER: The opening of the Columbia Jewish Film Festival will be 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 306 Flora Drive. The basketball film “On the Map” will be screened at 6:30 p.m. USC men’s basketball coach Frank Martin will speak. (803) 787-2023; www.columbiajewishfilmfestival.com
Other films in the festival, which continues through Oct. 29, will be shown at the Nickelodeon Theatre, 1607 Main St. Upcoming films include “Monsieur Mayonnaise,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday; “Joe’s Violin,” at 2 p.m. Oct. 15; “The Last Laugh,” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15; and “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Upward Sports registration is $80 through Oct. 7, then $90 through Oct. 14 at lexingtonbaptist.org. Basketball is available to girls and boys in kindergarten through sixth grade, and cheerleading is available for girls in kindergarten through fourth grade. Practices begin Nov. 6 at 308 E. Main St., Lexington, and the season continues through the first week of February. (803) 996-8828; lbcupwarddirector@gmail.com
MACEDONIA LUTHERAN CHURCH: The Homecoming Day worship service will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity. The worship service includes Holy Communion and commemorative hymns and anthem by the choirs. A covered-dish picnic will follow. (803) 364-3787; www.macedonialutheran.net
MAIN STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A homecoming service and lunch will celebrate the church’s 169th anniversary Oct. 15, 1830 Main St. Church school begins at 9:45 a.m.; the choir will perform at the worship service; and lunch will follow. (803) 779-0610; www.mainstumc.com
MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: A steak supper fundraiser will be 4 p.m. Saturday, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Plates, which include a drink and dessert, are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. The monthly singing featuring Jordan River and the Glorymen will follow at 6 p.m. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com
PROVIDENCE LUTHERAN CHURCH: The church will host a litany for the healing of our nations at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 Main St, Lexington. The service will include music and prayer for local, state, national and world leaders. (803) 359-4210; www.providencelutheranchurch.com
SAXE GOTHA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A pulmonary fibrosis support group meeting will be 2-3 p.m. Oct. 17, 5503 Sunset Blvd. John Leech, manager of cardiac rehabilitation at Lexington Medical Center, will discuss managing anxiety, stress and depression. (803) 960-9949; www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
SECOND CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Fall revival services will be 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 1110 Mason Road. Speakers are the Rev. Kevin Sheppard of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Chapin, Monday; the Rev. Dr. Jamey Graham of St. John Baptist Church, Tuesday; and the Rev. Byron Dixon of Darian Baptist Church in Pelion, Wednesday. (803) 714-9668
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A Seeds of Hope farmers market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 3407 Devine St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 256-8383; www.shandon-umc.org
SOUTH CAROLINA UNITED METHODIST CONFERENCE: The conference meeting of the United Methodist Women will be 3-9 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 28 at Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo. Registration is $30 through Oct. 14, then $35, at (803) 629-0246 or pamtjcbiz@gmail.com.
TREE OF LIFE CONGREGATION: A caregivers support group will meet noon-1 p.m. Oct. 15, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. A special program will discuss “what to expect when the tie comes,” with representatives from Shives Funeral Home, Dunbar Funeral Home, the Hebrew Benevolent Society and Arcadia Lakes Cemetery available to answer end-of-life questions. (803) 787-2182; www.tolsc.org
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH: Comedian Chonda Pierce, aka the “Queen of Clean,” will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, 2003 Charleston Highway, Cayce. Tickets are $27 for general admission or $49.50 for VIP tickets at www.itickets.com or http://chonda.org. (803) 791-0440; www.tbccayce.com
WORD OF LIFE INTERNATIONAL FELLOWSHIP: Holy Ghost Bootcamp, a spiritual warfare conference, will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday at the Doubletree Hotel, 2100 Bush River Road. Speakers include Dr. Prophetess Addie L. Robinson of Philadelphia and Pastor Dasheka James of Sumter. Registration is free at eventbrite.com. (215) 948-9431; www.wordoflifeinternationalfellowship.org
