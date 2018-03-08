Holy relics, including St. Anthony’s skin and a floating rib, coming to Columbia

An important Catholic event will take place in two parishes in Columbia, and one in Lexington next month.
The Holy Relics Tour will bring these historical religious artifacts to the Midlands. There will be three opportunities for area worshipers to see the relics first hand.
The relics will be on display April 9, 11 and 15 at three separate churches. Two of the churches are in Columbia, Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church and St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church. The Holy Relics Tour will also be displayed at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lexington.
The relics that will visit are remnants of St. Anthony of Padua. He was a 13th century friar who was one of the earliest members of the Franciscan Order which was founded in 1209.
One relic is a fragment of his floating rib while the second relic is skin of his cheek.
“Relics are parts of the body of a saint who was the Temple of the Holy Spirit,” said Pope Francis, who led a prominent procession in 2000 carrying a piece of his floating rib from St. Anthony.
That procession was held in Buenos Aires, when the now Pope served as Archbishop Jorge Bergoglio in the Argentinian capital.
This relic will be accompanied by Fr. Bortolino Maistreello, a Franciscan Friar from Padua, Italy where the Saint is buried.
“There is nothing superstitious about relics,” said Fr. Mario Conte, editor of the Messenger of St Anthony. “The real meaning of a relic is love – they are a link of love between the person who venerates and the saint.”
St Anthony intercedes with those trying to find a job, a home, faith, love, hope and mercy, according to the tour’s news release.
Midlands visit of the Relics
Our Lady of the Hills
When: 4-8 p.m. April 9
Where: 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210
St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church
When: Noon- 6 p.m. April 11
Where: 1529 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29201
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
When: 11 a.m.-5p.m. April 15
Where: 2350 Augusta Highway, Lexington, SC 29072
Masses: 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Veneration after each mass and all afternoon)
