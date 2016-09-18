Creighton McCarley, Keith Coogler to wed

Mr. and Mrs. William Smith McCarley Jr. of Chester are pleased to announce the engagement their daughter, Creighton Leigh, to Keith Lynn Coogler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard David Coogler Jr. of Chapin.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Arnice McWatters and the late Mr. William Floyd McWatters and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Smith McCarley, all of Chester. She earned a doctorate in pharmacy in 2007 from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed as a pharmacist with Walmart.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of Mrs. Margaret Coogler and the late Mr. Howard David Coogler of Irmo and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lynwood Clark Stuck of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in structural engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He is employed as an engineer with Westinghouse Electric Company.
The couple plans an October wedding in Irmo.
Comments