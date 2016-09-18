Jenna Sanders, Alex Bertrand to wed

Scott and Cyndy Sanders of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jenna Lea, to Alexander “Alex” Bertrand, son of Andrea Bertrand and John Bertrand of Annapolis, Maryland.
The bride-elect, a resident of Rockville, Maryland, graduated from the University of South Carolina and is employed as an operations manager at Advanced Nursing and Home Support.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Rockville, Maryland, graduated from the University of South Carolina and is employed with Eyeblack.
The couple plans a September 2017 wedding in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: While attending USC.
Q: When did you know your fiance(e) was “the one”?
A: After dating about a year and a half, I realized I couldn’t imagine my life without him.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: It was over a candlelit dinner for our four-year anniversary celebration in Williamsburg, Virginia.
