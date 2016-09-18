Alexis Stewart, Grayson Shockley to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Timothy William Stewart of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexis Lynn, to Pvt. Grayson Miller Shockley, son of Deneen M. and C. Gregory Shockley.
The bride-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the granddaughter of Connie C. Stewart of Troutman, North Carolina; Patricia and Giles R. Henley of Lincolnton, North Carolina; and Cynthia H. Plyler of Mooresville, North Carolina. She attended Midlands Middle College, and she is employed with Fatz Cafe.
The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of Elizabeth L. and William G. Shockley of Swansea and Dorothy H. Stirewalt and the late retired Sgt. Ferrell R. Stirewalt of West Columbia. He attended Midlands Middle College and the U.S. Army Airborne School, and he is stationed at Fort Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
The couple plans a December wedding in Swansea.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We were high school sweethearts.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: When he left for boot camp at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Grayson graduated from boot camp and then the Army Airborne School at Fort Benning. He came home to Lexington and proposed to Alexis with his great-grandmother’s diamond ring.
