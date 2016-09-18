Jaclin DuRant, Dave Sheppard marry

Jaclin Alexandra DuRant and Dave Sheppard, both of Greenville, were united in marriage Sept. 17 at River Road and Jasmine House in Irmo. Eric Wolf officiated the 11 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Billy DuRant and Linda Jones DuRant of Chapin. She is the granddaughter of the late Jack Dudley Jones and Margaret Lane Jones of Greenville, the late John Alexander DuRant Jr. of Lynchburg and the late Mary DuRant Meeks of Columbia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in conservation ecology and sustainable development from the University of Georgia. She is employed as an artist and dance instructor.
The groom is the son of Joseph Thomas Sheppard and Linda Sheppard. He earned a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Georgia and is employed as a landscape designer with Earth Design in Greenville.
The bride was escorted by her father. Robert Gowan and Adam Murphy of Wasted Wine provided music on acoustic guitar and harmonium.
Maids of honor were Brandy White of Greenville and Melissa Arnett of Denver. Matron of honor was Jenny Sherrod Skipper of Columbia.
Best men were Jason White of Asheville, North Carolina; and Richard Williams and John Evans, both of Athens, Georgia.
A reception followed at 6 p.m. at the bride’s parents’ home in Chapin. The couple will reside in Greenville.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met during the first week of the bride’s graduate school education at a friend’s home
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: I don’t believe that there is a “one.” We have been together for 10 years and have grown in love and respect for one another every day. We make each other laugh, we are stronger as a partnership than we are solo, and we choose each other every single day. At some point, we realized that life together was an amazing thing, but there was never a lightning bolt moment – we just make sense.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We were hiking at Paris Mountain State Park.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the wedding day?
A: We are celebrating 10 years of partnership with our wedding. We are both just really looking forward to celebrating that with all of the special people in our lives.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: We both love plants and unique buildings. River Road Jasmine House has lots of beautiful unique niches that make us smile.
