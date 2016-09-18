Dani Richardson, Jim Sigman marry

Danielle Sims “Dani” Richardson and James Robert “Jim” Sigman, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia, were united in marriage Aug. 20 at Baylake United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Rev. Clark Cundiff officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Donna Richardson and Dan Richardson, both of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Robert and Virginia Hennies of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Richardson of Summerville. She earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Clemson University in 2010 and a Masters of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary in 2016. She is employed as a business change advisor senior at Anthem, Inc. in Norfolk, Virginia.
The groom is the son of Tim and Faye Sigman of Dyersburg, Tennessee. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Sigman of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Hodge of Fancy Farm, Kentucky. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Tennessee in 2011, and he is employed as an engineer with Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia.
The bride was escorted by her brother Robert Richardson and given in marriage by her family. Pianist Ms. Karen Jones provided music.
Maid of honor was Ms. Meredith Kwast of Greenville, the bride’s best friend from college. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Heidi Shoulders of Aiken; Mrs. Tricia Wilson of Rock Hill; and Mrs. Malina Finan of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Best man was Mr. Mikey Dacey of Virginia Beach, Virginia, the groom’s best friend from college. Groomsmen were Mr. Bill Sigman and Mr. Tim Sigman, both of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Mr. Robert Richardson of Columbia.
A reception followed at The Yacht Club at Marina Shores.
After their honeymoon in Moorea, French Polynesia, off the coast of Tahiti, the couple will reside in Virginia Beach.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met in Atlanta, where both of us were interning during the summer of 2009, through the bride’s college roommate.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We went to Snowshoe, West Virginia, for a ski vacation over New Year’s, but there was no snow at all in the resort. Since we couldn’t ski, we went hiking instead, and he proposed on the banks of the Greenbriar River on New Year’s Day.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Seeing Jim for the first time at the altar as I was walking toward him. It was priceless.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We’ve both lived in Virginia Beach for four years now and have made it our home. Since neither one of us are actually from Virginia, it was a destination wedding for a lot of our out-of-town family and friends to enjoy the sunny weather and beach.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Our prelude music included to “Make You Feel My Love,” which was wonderful on the piano. The remaining ceremony music was mostly traditional and included Canon in D for the processional, “Trumpet Voluntary” by Clarke for the bride’s entrance and “Ode to Joy” by Beethoven for the recessional.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: My mom’s topaz solitaire necklace and ring were borrowed and blue; new was my monogrammed hankie; and something old was my favorite pair of nude heels.
Comments