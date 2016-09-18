Dani Richardson, Jim Sigman marry

0:49 South Carolina vs. East Carolina: 3 things we learned Pause

0:51 USC victorious in Will Muschamp's first game at Williams-Brice

2:01 Jubilee Festival 2016

1:51 Muschamp: McIlwain, running ability what USC's offense needs

1:43 Muschamp credits Gamecocks for 'outstanding defensive performance'

5:30 Dabo Swinney on Clemson's offense: 'They were dialed in'

3:10 Jalek Felton discusses move to Gray Collegiate, expectations for senior year

0:34 There is no other feeling like gameday in Williams-Brice Stadium

2:08 Spring Valley wins region opener over Lexington

1:03 Fairfield Central tops Newberry with defense