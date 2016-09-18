Jimmy and Ann Cooper celebrate 65th anniversary

James Preston “Jimmy” Cooper and Ann Reese Cooper of Columbia recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married July 13, 1951 in their pastor’s living room in North Augusta.
Their children are Jim Cooper of Wilmington, North Carolina, and John (Karen Marchant) Cooper of Easley. They have seven grandchildren – James Cooper, Kinsey Cooper Sheehan, John Cooper, Will Cooper, Paige Cooper Succop, Andrew Cooper and Hunter Cooper – and one great-grandchild, Cooper Succop.
Jimmy and Ann celebrated with their family and friends at their home in July. Ann said this was the closest celebration to a wedding they have ever had. Four generations of the Cooper family were present for the celebration.
Jimmy Cooper played football for the University of South Carolina and graduated in 1961. He also enjoyed a career of more than 30 years working for the university. He and Ann are life members of the MyCarolina Alumni Association and longtime Gamecock Club supporters. Jimmy is also a past president of the University of South Carolina Letterman’s Association. He and Ann cheer on the Gamecocks year-round.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Jimmy and Ann Cooper met in Augusta, Georgia. Ann was attending the Junior College of Augusta, and Jimmy came home from the University of South Carolina to take a summer course at the local junior college. After they met, Jimmy began leaving little candies and surprises in Ann’s locker. Ann says, “We liked each other from the very beginning, and it has lasted 65 years.”
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: As Ann and Jimmy were 20 and 21 respectively when they decided to get married, their small ceremony was in their preacher’s living room. Only Ann’s father and grandmother and Jimmy’s parents were in attendance. Ann wore one of her best blue Sunday dresses. Ann says, “We were so excited, we didn’t think much about anything else than simply getting married.”
A funny part of the day included the start of their honeymoon to a tiny town in Georgia. Jimmy was so kindhearted he stopped to pick up a hitchhiker on the way. Ann says the hitchhiker asked, “Hey, how you folks doing?” Jimmy replied, “Oh, we’re just knocking around.” Ann laughed and said, “It was so romantic.”
Q: What do you wish you’d known your first year of marriage?
A: Jimmy says, “It is never too early to get married.” Ann also said the first few years of marriage were challenging, as they were on a limited income while Jimmy was still at Carolina. She worked to support them, and Jimmy received a $100 monthly housing stipend from the athletic department after he got married. Ann says, “We managed – it wasn’t easy, but we have no regrets.”
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: Ann thought of two moments. One was when they found out they were expecting their first child. The second was when Jimmy graduated from Carolina. Ann says she was decked out in a new dress, and Jimmy’s father (who called him “James”) was the proudest man alive when Jimmy finished college.
