Jim and Linda Dickerson celebrate 55th anniversary

James Wiley “Jim” Dickerson Jr. and Linda Everhardt Dickerson of Columbia recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 16, 1961 at First Advent Christian Church in Lenoir, North Carolina.
They have two sons, Wiley (Kim) Dickerson of Eugene, Oregon, and John (Lisa) Dickerson of Irmo. Their four grandchildren are Claire, Will, George and Brock.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Both worked for the phone company in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jim retired from AT&T after 40 years.)
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: All the years being each other’s best friends and having our two sons.
