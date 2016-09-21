Jim and Patricia Hamilton celebrate 50th anniversary

Jim L. and Patricia D. Hamilton of Columbia recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 19, 1966 in Aiken.
Their children are the late Jim L. Hamilton Jr., John M. Hamilton (Pam), Daniel K. Hamilton, Kelly L. Hamilton and Holly L. Hamilton. They have five grandchildren: Manda Barefoot, Kevin Crumpton, Drew Shuler, Jonathan Hamilton and Carmen Patton. And they have 11 great-grandchildren: Alex and Bennett Barefoot; Caira Crumpton; Ava Russell; Lexi, Gavin, Sophia and Deliah Shuler, Preston and Landon Patton; and Charleston Gibson.
They celebrated Sept. 17 with a family luncheon at New Life Baptist Church.
Both Jim and Pat are retired from their business, Midlands Aviation, at Jim L. Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Pat was Jim’s secretary!
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Jim was way late due to an auto accident!
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: The births of our grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Comments