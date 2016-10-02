Beth Sawyer, Kyle Richards to wed

The Honorable C. David Sawyer Jr. of Ridge Spring, South Carolina is pleased to announce the engagement of his daughter, Beth Ann Sawyer, also the daughter of the late Mrs. Sandra Cato Sawyer, to Kyle Aston Richards, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Richards of Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Beth is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. C. D. “Buck” Sawyer Sr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. James W. Cato, all of Ridge Spring, South Carolina. She is a graduate of W. Wyman King Academy and the University of South Carolina Aiken with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. Beth also earned a master’s degree in elementary reading and literacy, as well as an educational specialist degree in curriculum, instruction and professional development from Walden University. She is currently employed by Saluda School District One as a first-grade teacher at Hollywood Elementary.
Kyle is the grandson of Mrs. Joanne Richards, the late Dr. F. E. “Ace” Richards, Mrs. Cedar McDonald, and the late Mr. Sam McDonald, all of Shelby, North Carolina. He is a graduate of Kings Mountain High School and North Carolina State University, with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. He is currently employed by Cotton Hope Farms.
An April 2017 wedding is planned in Ridge Spring.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Kyle and I met at Ridge Spring Baptist Church. Kyle had recently moved to Ridge Spring to work on a local Angus farm. He began attending Ridge Spring Baptist Church, which happens to be my home church.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I know Kyle was “the one” when he gave me the joy, love and support I had always dreamed of in a husband. He surpassed every hope and dream I had for my future spouse.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Kyle and I traveled to Holden Beach, North Carolina, to celebrate Kyle’s friend’s birthday. On the night before we were to leave, Kyle decided everyone should wake up early the next morning and go see the sunrise on the beach. While we arrived in time, there was no sunrise due to the clouds. It was then that Kyle proposed. His friends were nearby to capture everything on video. I was truly surprised and excited!
