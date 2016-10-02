Alexis Williams, Embre Scurry to wed

Embre are Lesa Scurry of Blythewood are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Embre Benjamin Scurry, to Alexis Jewel Williams, daughter of Cherell and Ernest Butler of Aiken and Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Williams of Saluda.
The bride-elect, a resident of Aiken, is the granddaughter of Geneva Forster and the late Samuel Forster of Aiken and Mr. and Mrs. Vannie Williams of Saluda. A graduate of Winthrop University, she is employed as an alcohol and drug prevention specialist.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of Evelyn Hill and the late Charles Hill of Columbia and Earline Scurry and the late Embre “Snook” Scurry of Edgefield. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, he is employed as a mechanical engineer.
The couple plans a August 2017 wedding.
In his own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At a mutual friend’s birthday dinner at Carrabba’s in Augusta, Georgia.
Q: When did you know your fiancee was “the one”?
A: A week after our first date, I KNEW she was the one.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: A surprise proposal at The Vista Room at Blue Marlin. All of our family and friends were in on it except her!
