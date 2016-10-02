Sarah Kathleen Woodring, Michael David Sudol to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Alvin Woodring of Darlington are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Kathleen, to Michael David Sudol, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Michael Sudol of Berwick, Pennsylvania.
The bride-elect, a resident of Rock Hill, is the granddaughter of Mr. James Alvin Woodring and the late Mrs. James Alvin Woodring of Florence and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wesley Miles Sr. of Darlington. She graduated from Darlington High School in 2007, and in 2011, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Winthrop University in family and consumer sciences, with a specialization in youth issues. She also holds a master’s in clinical counseling from Winthrop. She is employed with Turning Point Family Services in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a school-based and outpatient mental health therapist.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Rock Hill, is the grandson of the late Mr. Benton Elmer Culver Sr. of Berwick, Pennsylvania, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank Sudol of Mocanaqua, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Berwick Area High School in 2000 and earned an associate degree in golf complex operations and management from Golf Academy of America in 2008. He is employed as a regional supervisor at Carolina Pool Management in Charlotte.
The couple plan a December wedding in Darlington.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: The bride’s mother worked with Michael and invited him over for Thanksgiving in 2010 since he was not going home to Pennsylvania. Michael and Sarah spent the afternoon playing corn hole and getting to know each other. Michael eventually got Sarah’s number from her mother, and the two started dating.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Mike proposed at home with some help from their dog, Maggie. He made a sign to hang Maggie’s neck.
Comments