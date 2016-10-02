Emily Ebert, Mo Holler marry

Emily Elizabeth Ebert and Trevor Morrison “Mo” Holler, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Aug. 27 at Sweetgrass Event Center in Mount Pleasant. Chris Russo officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Anne Ebert and John Ebert of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Judith Ebert and the late Jack Ebert of Ashland, Ohio, and Nancy Smith and the late Barry Smith of Ponce Inlet, Florida. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston, and she is employed with SCRA.
The groom is the son of Renee and Ed “Punky” Holler of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of Charleston, and he is employed as Realtor with Coldwell Banker.
The bride was escorted by her father. A cellist and violinists with Classical Charleston provided music.
Maid of honor was Jennifer Anne Ebert of Summerville. Bridesmaids were Karin Reeder, Mary Riley Williamson and Brittany Jones, all of Charleston; Kalyn Smythe and Caitlin Golliher, both of Mount Pleasant; Logan Holler of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Lindsay Parisoli of James Island, South Carolina.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Benjamin Ebert, Palmer Keenan, Richard Slater, Rush Tompkins, and Kyle Strasburger, all of Columbia; Sims Tompkins and Matt Lease, both of Charleston; Clint Taylor of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Ryan Sherlock of Washington, D.C.
A reception followed at Sweetgrass Event Center.
After their honeymoon in Playa Mujeres, Mexico, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: In college at a fraternity party.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: We both knew when we first met... REALLY!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Mo made reservations for a weekend in Charleston at the bright pink house on the Battery, The Palmer Home Bed and Breakfast. This fell on the weekend of his birthday, so I assumed it was a birthday celebration for both of us, as my birthday is only two weeks later. As soon as we arrived in our room, Mo was anxious to have me try on two new coats he got for my birthday. Standing in our room, looking out at the Battery, he had me close my eyes as he put the first coat on me. He then told me to check my pockets. I opened my eyes and checked the pockets and found a box. I opened the box and found a little note that said to “turn around.” When I turned around, my sweet man was on one knee, with the real ring and box presented beautifully in his hands. Of course I said yes – this was the best feeling I had ever had in my life.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: When we finally got to see each other at the altar. It was a long morning and afternoon of anticipation.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: I wanted a venue with a beautiful outdoor setting, preferably with water, and an indoor area as well, in case of rain and in case it was too hot. Our ceremony was outside under the gazebo, lakeside, perfect breeze! The reception was outside and inside. The inside actually used to be an old church, so it was perfect!
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: It was the same music my mother walked down the aisle to.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: My something old was my wedding band – they were both of my parents old rings, molded into one ring. My something new was the wedding dress; my something borrowed was my best friend Kalyn Smythe’s veil; and my something blue was my garter.
