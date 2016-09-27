Page Preston Snyder, John Bingley Hilton, III marry

Page Preston Snyder of Columbia and John Bingley Hilton III of Sumter were united in marriage Sept. 24 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Officiating the 6 o’clock ceremony were the Revs. Mark Durrett; the bride’s aunt, the Rev. Frances Preston; and the groom’s uncle, Samuel Hunter Jr.
The bride is the daughter of John and Jane Snyder of Jacksonville, Alabama. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Preston of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey and Mr. and Mrs. Forbes Snyder of Easthampton, Massachusetts. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with the South Carolina State Accident Fund as chief counsel.
The groom is the son of Mr. John Hilton Jr. and Ms. Susan Hilton. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Hilton and Mrs. Margaret Hunter and the late Mr. Samuel Hunter. He earned a bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina. He is employed as a real estate entrepreneur and attorney.
The bride was escorted by and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Shelby Pope of Atlanta. Bridesmaids were Allyson Dysdale of Bethesda, Maryland; the groom’s sister, Margaret Hilton of Boulder, Colorado; Kelly Nix of Atlanta; Tracie Wescott of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Kate Wilkinson of Brooklyn, New York. Cousins of the groom Anna Louise and Delany Spigner of Sumter were junior bridesmaids.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Brandon Burke, Jonathan Flinchum, Jeffrey Fralick Jr., and the groom’s cousin, Jeffrey Spigner Jr., all of Sumter; Michael Byrne of Medford, New Jersey; Oscar Nelson of Columbia; Thomas Price of Louisville, Kentucky; and the bride’s brother, William Snyder of Cupertino, California. The groom’s cousin, Jeffrey Spigner III of Sumter, was ring bearer.
A reception followed at 1208 Washington Place, and the couple will honeymoon in Belize.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Through a mutual friend in law school.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: The groom surprised the bride with a garden proposal. He had cleared and planted a garden in secret, planting flowers, installing a bench and having the couple’s names and the date of the engagement carved into a beautiful tree on their property in Sumter. It is now a special place for the couple to spend time together with their dog, Lilly, and their cat, Mr. Kitty.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day? Or, what are you most looking forward to?
A: Having friends and family present to support the couple in marriage.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” is one of the couple’s favorite hymns.
