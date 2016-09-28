Cassey Jordan Lloyd, Michael Alan Eunice marry

Cassey Jordan Lloyd and Michael Alan Eunice, both of Lexington, were united in marriage Sept. 24 at The Farm at Ridgeway in Blythewood. Pastor Jeff Kersey of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church in Lexington officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David A. (Ellen K.) Lloyd of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter F. (Eleanor T.) Lloyd of Columbia. A graduate of White Knoll High School, she earned her doctorate in pharmacy from the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy and is employed as a Pharmacist with Hawthorne Pharmacy.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee (Tina) Eunice of Lexington. He is the grandson of Celestia “Gan Gan” Magni and Mr. and Mrs. Billy (Patsy) Keefe, all of Lexington. A graduate of White Knoll High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and is employed with Graniteman Countertops.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father.
Maid of honor was Joanna J. Lloyd of Charleston. Bridesmaids were Megan Branham, Brittney Eunice, Aubrey Dooley and Nickie Ross, all of Lexington; Katy Rutledge of Savannah, Georgia; Leanne Lloyd of Charleston; Alyssa Davis of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Julia Collins of Glen Allen, Virginia. Morgan Magni of Lexington was flower girl.
Best man was Christopher “Chris” Eunice. Groomsmen were Corey Branham, Patrick Sykes, Michael Miller, Adam Backman, Jason Magni, Skyler Walker, Nathan Corley and Matthew Lord, all of Lexington. Peyton R. Black of Lexington was ring bearer.
Ushers were Caldwell Loftis, Austin Cooper, Vincent James “Jay” Lloyd Jr., and Bear Revels.
A reception followed at The Farm at Ridgeway.
After their honeymoon in Jamaica, the couple will reside in Lexington.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Cassey and Michael met at White Knoll Middle School through mutual soccer friends. But it wasn’t until their junior year of high school that they really hit it off.
They were at the Brookland Cayce vs. White Knoll High School football game. Cassey was still on crutches from her knee surgery, and Michael just happened to sit beside her in the students section. After jumping around after a touchdown, Michael nearly knocked Cassey off the bleachers and after a quick and spastic chain of events, Cassey punched Michael in the lip.
They have been inseparable ever since.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Michael waited patiently at their rented house one evening for Cassey to walk in the back door from work. He set up a tripod with a video camera ready to go and tied the engagement ring on a string around the neck of their bloodhound, Elly, because he knew Elly would greet Cassey at the door. He waited around the corner in the family room.
Cassey said, “Is this a joke?”
Once he convinced her he was serious, she said yes.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: The honeymoon!
