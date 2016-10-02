Bart and Alice Teal celebrate 50th anniversary

Bart and Alice Eargle Teal of Chapin recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in 1966 at Mount Hermon Lutheran Church in Peak.
Their children are Joann and Jerry O’Connell of Washington and B and Elizabeth Teal of Chapin. They have four grandchildren: Tyler and Courtney Teal and Jerry and Maggie O’Connell.
They will celebrate with a European cruise next month.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: In high school.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Seeing all of our friends and the get-away chase when we left the reception.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: Enjoying time with our family.
