Amanda Sundberg, Kyle Enders marry

Amanda Nicole Sundberg and Kyle Allen Enders, both of Lexington, were united in marriage Oct. 1 at Mount Horeb United Methodist Church in Lexington. Trevor Miller officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Edward and Nita Sundberg of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of granddaughter of the late Edward Sr. and Evelyn Sundberg of Pittsburgh and the late Thomas and Billie Hardeman of Cayce. She graduated summa cum laude in 2009 from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and earned her master’s degree in speech language pathology in 2013. She is employed as a speech language pathologist with Lexington School District One.
The groom is the son of Barbara Enders of Greenville and the late Allen Enders of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is the grandson of the late Ray and Betsy Enders of Columbia and the late Josephine Traficante of New Brunswick, New Jersey. He graduated magna cum laude in 2009 from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and earned his master’s degree in accounting in 2010. Kyle was starting catcher and team captain of the 2010 National Championship baseball team. He is employed as a district manager at Republic National Distributing Company.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. All ceremony music was provided by a string quartet, The Columbia Strings. Soloist Grace Marie Ward performed during the lighting of the unity candle.
Matron of honor was Rachel Engle of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Anna Wingard, Catherine Frazier, Taylor Kizer, and Laura Sundberg, all of Lexington; Rachael Whitaker of Chapin; Jessica Holmes of Greenville; and Lauren Bushon of Charlotte, North Carolina. The groom’s niece, Logan Holmes of Greenville, was flower girl.
Best man was Alex Farotto of Greenville. Groomsmen were Brent Ayers, Blake Ayers, Haider Mohammad, Michael Pettit, and Jason Holmes, all of of Greenville; Thomas Sundberg of Lexington; and Nicholas Bushon of Charlotte, North Carolina. The bride’s nephew, Eli Sundberg of Lexington, and the groom’s nephews, Brady and Ryder Holmes of Greenville, were ring bearers.
Honorary bridesmaids were Brittany Morris and Brittany Talwin, both of Lexington. Scripture reader was the groom’s uncle, Maurice Smith of Lexington.
A reception followed at Stone River in West Columbia. After their honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Lexington.
In their own words
Q: When did you know your fiance(e) was “the one”?
A: Kyle and Amanda knew pretty early on that something was different about their connection. The more time they spent together, the more clear it became that their relationship was heading toward marriage. The truth is, neither of them have truly bought into society’s view of finding “the one.” Instead, they recognize that falling in love is easy, but beyond that, love is a choice and staying in love is a commitment, which takes hard work and God’s help every single day.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: On October 16, 2015, Kyle and Amanda headed to Bryson City, North Carolina, for what Amanda thought was just a relaxing weekend getaway with friends. Little did she know that the next morning, Kyle would be proposing to her while watching the sunrise. After purchasing a gorgeous ring and asking for her parents’ blessing, Kyle recreated what Amanda had previously described as the “perfect day.”
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Kyle and Amanda are most looking forward to the moment when the doors open and they see each other for the first time.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: We knew we wanted to have our ceremony in our church, Mount Horeb, since it has played such a big role in shaping us into the couple we are today. It is also a testimony to our faith and a reminder that marriage is a sacred covenant. We chose Stone River as the reception venue because it is absolutely stunning and overlooks downtown Columbia, where we both went to college.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Having a string quartet for the ceremony was a no-brainer for Amanda, who played violin for 10 years growing up. She always pictured classical music at her wedding and couldn’t go wrong with selections such as Air on the G String, Canon in D, Trumpet Voluntary, and Hornpipe. The soloist performed “When I Say I Do” by Matthew West which perfectly captured the significance of “I do.”
