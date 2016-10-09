Dwight and Delle Price celebrate 50th anniversary

Dwight Price and Delle Derrick Price recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Aug. 14, 1966, at Johnston First Baptist Church.
Their children are Dwight (Wendy) Price Jr., Derrick (Amy) Price and Casey (Trina) Price. They have five grandchildren: Cyndal, Keely, Oliver, Rutledge and Julee.
The Rev. Marion Aldridge renewed their vows at both their 25th and 50th anniversary celebrations.
Dwight is retired from SCANA at Pine Island, where he was a foreman for maintenance. Delle is retired from Batesburg-Leesville Middle School after teaching sixth grade for 40 years.
They met when Delle was working at a summer job at Milliken before returning to Newberry College for her senior year. Dwight had just returned from active duty and went back to his former job at Milliken. They dated exactly a year and got married on the anniversary of their first date.
